Poinsettias like bright light and moist soil

Q: What am I looking for when I buy a poinsettia, and do you have any “secrets” on how to take care of them? – F.T., Albuquerque

A: I have several suggestions for the choosing and tending of these holiday charmers.

First, know they are not poisonous. Poinsettias are in the Euphorbia family, so they do have an ability to be irritating to the skin, but you’d need to eat a truckload before any poisoning could happen.

I will caution that if any poinsettias you do bring into the house drops an occasional leaf, you pick it up and dispose of it. I would also keep them away from pets.

When you are shopping for your poinsettias you need to pay attention to the flower. The colored leaves or bracts aren’t the flowers. The flowers are those puffy bright yellow things at the tippy-top of the plant.

If you find one that is wearing flowers that haven’t opened or are just beginning to open, that’s great.

If you have a poinsettia that has no flower, it’s on its way out. Aim for a plant that seems stiff. A droopy poinsettia is an ailing one.

Next I want you to look at the “presentation.” If the plant you’re looking at is wrapped in festive paper or sitting in a nondraining pot, that could spell trouble. Remember that an overwatered plant looks just like a plant that isn’t getting enough water, all droopy and sad. Most predecorated poinsettia are grown in a growers’ pot that slides into a decorative container or wrapping paper.

As long as you are willing to decant the poinsettia from a decorative pot with each watering or cut away the paper from the bottom of the pot and set the wrapped plant on a saucer, that’s what you’ll need to do in order to keep the plants healthy.

I have always had the best results by filling the saucer with water and allowing the plant to suck up the offered water that way. If I had a decorative container, I slide the growers’ pot out and set it in a stoppered sink of tepid water for about 30 minutes. You want to aim to keep them dampened but not soggy.

Poinsettias like really bright light but don’t handle being in cold drafty spots. They don’t want to be kept too hot either. Watch to be sure your plants aren’t directly under a heating vent or too close to a well-used fireplace. The best is bright light and calm conditions.

I won’t call them fussy as long as you are being kind to them, just be thoughtful about their placement in your home and take enough care about the watering and you should be able to keep a poinsettia happy for weeks.

If you are consistent with the care you can even get them to become a green leafed houseplant to enjoy for months. Enjoy growing and keeping your poinsettias.

Q: I recently received a blooming gardenia plant and I have no idea how to care for it. Help! – N.K., Los Lunas

A: You might consider calling one of our local nurseries and speaking to a greenhouse attendant for any suggestions on continual care, but here’s what I’ll suggest.

Like the poinsettia suggestions above, the container must drain. Sitting in a constant puddle will force life-giving oxygen out of the soil and the plant will fail. If the plant is in bloom, don’t mist it.

I suggest you create a humidity tray to set the plant on, since gardenias prefer moist surroundings.

Let’s say the plant is in an 8-inch pot. You’ll want to invest in a saucer that is at least two inches wider (a 10-inch saucer) than the container for the plant can sit on. Also, purchase another saucer two inches wider than the plant’s saucer and you’ll also want to consider buying a bag or two of small decorative pebbles too.

Having decided where the gardenia is going to live, place the largest saucer in that spot and fill it with the small pebbles. Next, set the gardenia’s saucer on that filled saucer and sort of wiggle it a bit to get it stable. Then set the gardenia on its saucer. You’ll have a tiered effect.

Cautiously fill the bottom saucer with the pebbles with water so it evaporates, making much appreciated moisture for your gardenia. When you water the gardenia, make sure that it absorbs all the water, again not letting it sit in a puddle for extended periods of time.

Since the plant is in bloom now, I don’t think fertilization is in order, just consistency and careful watering.

When the time comes you will want to offer a food that is meant for “acid lovers,” but that’ll be months away.

Keeping the gardenia in a bright and undrafty spot will probably be best for it, but again consider speaking with a greenhouse plant person to be sure.

Here’s to keeping your gardenia happy while you’re Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.