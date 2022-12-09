2022 anthology features a collection 20 short stories

Need a break from the hours spent on your smartphone? Try “The Mysterious Bookshop presents The Best Mystery Stories of the Year: 2022.”

It could be the ideal holiday gift for someone (yourself included) with a technology-shortened attention span.

The 20 stories inside the covers range in length from 12 to 54 pages. Short enough?

Here are some of my favorites from this anthology:

“Give or Take a Quarter Inch” by Joseph S. Walker

It’s kind of a fantasy baseball story with a crime element. Ryan Vargas is a retired Cy Young Award-winning pitcher now working as a baseball scout. His wife has been kidnapped by a man named Mickey Loch whose major league career lasted one game. Loch wants redemption, a chance to again face Vargas, the pitcher who had struck him out in that game 19 years ago.

The title refers to the distance between the location of a remembered pitch and Loch’s foul swing. Walker, the author, is a college instructor living in Bloomington, Indiana. He’s won the Bill Crider Prize for Short Fiction. Walker writes in a post-story author’s note that “For world-class athletes, the line between being one of the all-time greats and being an also-ran can be terrifyingly thin.”

“Violent Devotion” by Gwen Mullins

Vera Martin, “a nice girl, from a good family,” disappears from home. She’s found tied to a tree. A man suspects his own teenage son may be hurting girls. But how to deal with the boy, how to be firm but helpful? The father’s thoughts go back a few years in another violent encounter when his family’s dog, Butterscotch, was discovered tied to a pine tree, horribly wounded, “her hindquarters drooped away from her body and rested in her own excrement.” Mullins movingly describes the trauma caused by events and behavior, present and past, that emotionally splinter the family. The author’s stories and essays have appeared in literary journals. She has served as Writer in Residence for the Kerouac Project of Orlando, Inc.

“Better Austens” by Susan Frith

On the first page of this story, the mood slips dramatically from lightness to semi-darkness. A Sunday book club is meeting in a sunken living room, its female members sipping pinot gris and discussing E L James’ “Fifty Shades Darker.” They look to escape work through the club’s book chats. And they are all mothers, mothers working as …executioners. The narrator, also a grandmother, brings the club’s next read, Jane Austen’s “Mansfield Park,” to work. She ends up reading passages of the novel aloud to Ricky, the next prisoner she is scheduled to execute. By coincidence, Ricky was a friend of the executioner’s son, Zach. Ricky and would-be executioner engage in their own small talk and book talk. The narrator matter-of-factly describes a visit to prison so Ricky can select his last meal: “He checks the box for Chicken Cacciatore, and I tell him he made a good choice. (I always say this.)”

“White Chocolate” by Jerome Charyn

Mother Smyth kidnaps a grandson from a hospital clinic’s nursery and takes him home as her own. Who will retrieve the child? Not an easy question to answer because Mother Smyth, you see, is the matriarch of a small town in the Southwest. She’s a millionaire in overalls. Her creamery is known for its clotted white chocolate ice cream. Except she can’t seem to control her son Washington Smyth, the town mayor, chief magistrate and the town’s only lawyer. Washington, Wash for short, wants Mother Smyth to return Little Joe to his mom, Wash’s sister, Sissy. Read what happens. Charyn is known for his 12 crime novels featuring the character Isaac Sidel.

“Avalon” by Michael Connelly

Searcy is a Los Angeles cop working on Catalina Island. Mornings he watches the passengers getting off the first express boat from the mainland. If not tourists or workers, who are they? This morning he’s curious about a guy in a green windbreaker, a gun tucked in his waistband. Obviously, neither a tourist, nor a worker. What’s his business here? Is he a hit man? Enter Randy Ahern, a deputy sheriff with an attitude that’s too rough for the relaxed air of the island. The story takes an unexpected turn linking these three characters. Enough said. The author is the same Michael Connelly, whose many bestselling L.A.-based crime novels have featured detective Harry Bosch.

“Detour” by Joyce Carol Oates

Abigail is three-quarters of the way home when a “Detour” sign blocks her from her usual direct path. It’s a route she’s relied on for 30 years. Not today. She’ll have to drive miles out of her way on smaller, bumpy side roads. The story relates Abigail’s frustration, anger, disorientation as her car ends up in a ditch. She seeks help at a nearby house, a house not unlike her own. Is it empty? Is anyone home? In the post-story note, Oates, a prolific, Pulitzer Prize-nominated fiction writer comments, “Rare in my fiction, a radiantly happy ending – for the woman who defies the detour.”

Though published in 2022, “The Mysterious Bookshop presents The Best Mystery Stories of the Year: 2022” is actually “the best” from among books published in English for the first time in the past year.

The 20 stories in the volume were picked by bestselling mystery writer Sara Paretsky with the help of series editor Otto Penzler.”Our main hope in putting this collection together,” Paretsky writes in her introduction, “is to entertain you, perhaps show you worlds you yourself hadn’t imagined, or bring you the comfort of a world that you long to inhabit.”

And there’s a bonus mystery inside – “A Jury of Her Peers,” written by Susan Glaspell more than 100 years ago.