College costs are more than just tuition

In order for families to fully fund higher education, they will most likely need to employ a mixture of scholarships, grants, work-study, savings and student loans. New Mexicans have a unique opportunity to help fund their future education and eliminate the need for student loans with a combination of the Opportunity Scholarship, Lottery Scholarship and other scholarships and grants as well as New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan, The Education Plan.

Higher Education Scholarships provide incredible opportunities for students to help reduce or alleviate the varied costs of higher education. This is similar to the idea behind 529 plans, like New Mexico’s The Education Plan®. Last legislative session, the Legislature, coupled with support and ultimate approval from the governor, added significant funding to the Opportunity Scholarship to help pay tuition and fees for New Mexicans attending a New Mexico public or tribal college or university. This scholarship program aims to save New Mexicans money and encourage more students to graduate from high school and college. Studies show college graduates will earn 84% more than their counterparts who only have a high school diploma. This scholarship will give more New Mexicans the opportunity to go to college and earn those higher incomes.

While the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships provide funds for certain eligible students in New Mexico to help pay for tuition and fees, costs associated with attending college include more than just tuition and fees. According to the University of New Mexico, there is an additional $17,000 in expenses students will pay for room and board in a dormitory (that number could be higher if the student lives off campus), books and supplies, and other associated expenses that are not covered by tuition scholarships.

As students plan for college, all the costs need to be considered. There are other programs available to help offset those costs including grants, scholarships, work-study, and The Education Plan, New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan.

What isn’t widely known by most is that The Education Plan can be used for many costs associated with higher education in addition to tuition. Funds may also be used to pay for books, supplies, computers, meal plans, and room and board at schools inside and outside of New Mexico. 529 plans can be set up at any time and the money can be used at any accredited university, college or trade school, career or technical school, or registered apprenticeship in the United States. The plan can be used for your own higher education or any loved one, and friends and family can also make contributions.

The Education Plan also offers tax advantages. When funds are used for qualified expenses, earnings will grow tax-free, withdrawals are tax-free, and for New Mexicans, the contributions can be a deduction on state income tax returns. New Mexicans can save for education and save on taxes at the same time.

With the holidays upon us, we should all consider the power of giving a lasting gift – the gift of education which will last well beyond this holiday season.

As we think about the holidays and the new year, let’s consider supporting the next generation in New Mexico by helping them with their long-term education goals.