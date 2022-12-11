 Noise 'cameras' are not the solution to noise pollution - Albuquerque Journal

Noise ‘cameras’ are not the solution to noise pollution

By Stephen Frazier / ALBUQUERQUE RESIDENT

Twenty years ago Harley Davidson sent a representative to the infamous Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally and they inspected the mufflers on all of the Harleys there. Ninety percent had replacement mufflers that were too loud to meet the original equipment noise emission standards. If a survey was done today in Albuquerque, that would likely still be true on not just Harleys but on many other makes of motorcycles and, to a smaller degree, it would apply to cars and pickup trucks.

Also 20 years ago, I organized and chaired the Citizens Noise Advisory Group that researched noise codes around the nation and then made recommendations to the City Council on how to address noise pollution in the city including that from motor vehicle exhausts. The recommendations made then would still apply today and would be more effective than the “noise cameras” being considered by some on the City Council . Those recommendations called for enforcement by the police of the noise level limits set forth in 9-9-9 of the city’s noise code for motor vehicle exhausts, something the city did not then and does not today do effectively. The noise level meters now available for smartphones are more than adequate to determine if the sound from any motor vehicle exceeds the limits set forth in section 9-9-9 of the city noise control ordinance.

The city’s noise report also recommended that replacement mufflers on vehicles should be required to meet original equipment manufacturer standards for noise emission and that the owner of any vehicle found to not meet that requirement be subject to a fine. Beyond enforcement of those limits, the committee also recommended that non-removable inspection tags be applied to any replacement mufflers certifying that they meet the original equipment standards set by the manufacturer of the vehicle, and that garages and muffler shops be prohibited for installing mufflers that do not meet those standards. Further, that owner of a vehicle with a non-compliant muffler would be subject to a fine.

Unless there was a multitude of the proposed noise cameras and they were mobile, their locations would become known and avoided by operators of illegally loud vehicles. They would also, no doubt, be subject to vandalism or even theft. The public, and what the Noise Pollution Clearinghouse calls the “soundscape,” would continue to be subjected to the unpleasant and unnecessary noise from the drivers of the noisy nuisances that plague the our city streets.

The city noise report concluded that. “It’s time for the Council to again take action to protect the physical and mental health of the public and the right of the city’s residents to peaceful enjoyment of the homes, their yards and their city.” Two decades later, the council is taking a course of action, but it’s a question whether it’s the right one.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Noise ‘cameras’ are not the solution to noise pollution

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stimulate economy - return income to taxpayers
From the newspaper
Reform should ensure NM taxpayers have ... Reform should ensure NM taxpayers have take-home income that benefits economy
2
Noise 'cameras' are not the solution to noise pollution
From the newspaper
Twenty years ago Harley Davidson sent ... Twenty years ago Harley Davidson sent a representative to the infamous Sturgis, South Dakota, motorc ...
3
More than 50,000 New Mexicans have a metabolic disorder
From the newspaper
Diabetes is the seventh leading cause ... Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Diabetes is the No. 1 cause of ...
4
Murder of teen addict underscores need for treatment in ...
From the newspaper
It was April 29, 2022, and ... It was April 29, 2022, and I was at the Vision in Action mental asylum on the west edge of Juárez w ...
5
Editorial: NMSU handling of fatal campus shootout a clear ...
Editorials
A one-game suspension. Really?    That's ... A one-game suspension. Really?    That's what New Mexico State University offi ...
6
College costs are more than just tuition
From the newspaper
Funding opportunities available to help pay ... Funding opportunities available to help pay for higher education in NM
7
'Tis the season for holiday scams - stay alert!
From the newspaper
The holiday season is prime time ... The holiday season is prime time for shopping, shipping, gift card, social media, identity theft and ...
8
Carlsbad father gets life in 8-year-old daughter's death
ABQnews Seeker
CARLSBAD – A Carlsbad man will ... CARLSBAD – A Carlsbad man will stay in prison for the rest of his life for fatally beating his 8-year-old daughter and then hiding ...
9
Suit claims governor made threat over records request
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit