 Absolute Fitness owner keeps chile Christmas light covers alive

ABQ’s iconic chile Christmas light strands will stay on the shelves, thanks to this mother-son duo

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Trish Torres sells chile Christmas light covers and other holiday wares at Absolute Fitness on the weekends. The business is located at 3520 Pan American Freeway. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Every weekend, the lobby of rehabilitation gym Absolute Fitness is transformed.

The office chairs are replaced with a Christmas tree, decked out with hot air balloon ornaments. The front desk becomes a display case for tin cookie cutters, shaped into cowboy boots and roadrunners. And the entire space is lit with chile pepper Christmas lights, woven into softly glowing ristras.

Trish Torres, who opened Absolute Fitness at 3520 Pan American almost 20 years ago, has been selling chile Christmas tree lights since 2021. As a close-contact business, Absolute Fitness was shut down during the pandemic, and Torres was looking for other opportunities.

And one fell into her lap.

For decades, the owners of Old Town business Casa Noel, who also ran The Christmas Shop next door, owned what they believed was the only mold to make chile Christmas light covers. Torres’ son, Evan Ferrell, started working at Casa Noel when he was 19. Just a year after he started working there, the owners decided to retire to Florida, selling the space at 400 Romero NW. The Christmas Shop was bought by Whimsy Tea, Gifts, and Giggles owner Elizabeth “Liz” Kingswood in 2021, but Casa Noel was no more.

A variety of Christmas light ristras for sale at N.M. Rey, Trish Torres’ store inside an Albuquerque Absolute Fitness. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

“I remember standing there, looking at his former boss saying, ‘No chile lights? Like, forever? What do you mean?'” Torres said. “I didn’t want to let them die.”

The general manager of Casa Noel sold Torres and Ferrell the remaining stock from the store for “pennies on the dollar.” When the business closed, Ferrell was the only employee trained to turn strings of chile lights into ristras.

“This kind of just, like, fell into place,” Torres said. “It was like it was meant to be. … It’s a New Mexico product, we just wanted to keep it here.”

A ristra of chile Christmas light covers for sale at N.M. Rey. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Originally, Torres and Ferrell were just planning to sell off the remaining stock. But they quickly ran out of red and green chiles — their top seller. The pair looked at buying the original mold, but found it too expensive. Torres ended up designing a new chile light cover mold compatible with modern LED lights. A new business was born: N.M. Rey. The design is just 3 millimeters bigger than the original design, but makes all the difference.

“They were such a worthy product,” Torres said. “Bringing them into the new age just seemed like the right thing to do.”

The chile light covers pop over standard strands of LED lights. Torres also added a hanging ring to the ristra design. But the essentials remain the same — they even use the same U.S.-based manufacturer that Casa Noel did.

“If you threw mine and theirs in a basket, you could not tell which one is theirs,” Torres said.

Chile lights adorn a tree at N.M. Rey, a pop-up store inside an Absolute Fitness at 3520 Pan American Freeway. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

She and Ferrell have also continued to sell other Casa Noel staples, including handmade tin ornaments and cookie cutters made by an artist in Guadalajara. They also added new chile colors, including orange, and, by popular demand from UNM alumni, silver, which Torres and Ferrell pair with red lights to make a Lobo-inspired ristra.

For Torres, who was born and raised in Peñasco, the chile Christmas lights are “iconic” New Mexican products. She used to buy a strand of chile lights every winter.

“They’re not like Dollar Store lights, you know,” Torres said. “They’re more pricey than regular lights. So I would always try to collect some and try and get my tree where I can get them all the way around. … I always loved the chile lights.”

Torres and Ferrell are planning a grand opening event for late December. They’ll also be debuting a larger ristra that includes 70 chiles — double the size of the original ristra design.

“I like bringing light to the world,” Torres said.

