‘Tis the season for holiday scams – stay alert!

The holiday season is prime time for shopping, shipping, gift card, social media, identity theft and you-name-it kind of scams.

The most common right now are non-delivery fraud, in which buyers never get the goods or services they purchase online, and non-payment scams, in which the seller is never paid for items shipped, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The center’s 2021 report showed that more than $337 million was lost to those types of scams. Credit card fraud caused an additional $173 million in losses.

“Every year, thousands of people become victims of holiday scams,” an FBI report says. “Scammers can rob you of hard-earned money, personal information and, at the very least, a festive mood.”

Here is a gift bag of ideas on how to stay safe – and festive – this time of year:

Buying and selling scams

First and foremost, know with whom you’re doing business by verifying the legitimacy of the buyer or seller. If you’re using an online or auction website, for example, check its satisfaction rankings.

“Be wary of buyers and sellers with mostly unfavorable feedback ratings or no ratings at all,” the FBI says.

Before you make any purchase, be sure the website is legitimate and secure. Look at the URL to verify that it has an “https” in the address.

As for payment, do not purchase anything with prepaid gift cards and do not wire money directly to the seller. Use a credit card when shopping online, and follow up by checking your statement regularly. If anything suspicious appears, contact your credit card company immediately to challenge the charge.

Delivery deception

Keep track of deliveries. Always get tracking numbers for items you buy online, so you can make sure they have been shipped and can follow the delivery process.

Also, know the policies of the relevant delivery company and how it notifies customers about the items en route.

“Be leery of unsolicited messages, especially if you’ve never signed up for text alerts,” the Better Business Bureau warns. Phishing efforts have been appearing in texts or emails that appear to be official notices from delivery companies.

You will see a “tracking link,” with a message about the shipper having problems making a delivery. Or the bogus shipper will ask you to click a link to “update delivery preferences.”

“Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer,” the BBB says.

Another delivery scam this time of year takes the form of a notice at your front door that says there are issues dropping off a package for you.

The notice will give you a phone number to call to reschedule your delivery, “but really it’s a ruse to get your personal information.”

Social media swindles: No matter how warm and fuzzy you’re feeling, don’t get sucked into a holiday social media scheme in which you’re picking a name and sending a stranger money or – in a recent version – a bottle of wine.

One scenario is that you add your email and other information to a list so that you, in turn, will get a gift from a stranger who has picked your name.

Two problems: strangers will have access to your personal information, and you have just participated in a pyramid scheme.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or 505-823-3972 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.