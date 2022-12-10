SECURE Act brought key changes to ‘stretch’ IRAs

The IRS has recently issued guidance of great importance to beneficiaries of employees who passed away after 2019, and who had defined contribution retirement plans, including IRAs, Roth IRAs and 401(k) plans.

The new guidance, issued as Notice 2022-53, provides relief to people who would otherwise be required to take distributions in 2021 or 2022 to avoid an excise (penalty) tax.

The distribution rules are complex, so this column can only provide the key elements of the guidance. You should consult your own tax adviser if you have any remaining questions.

Let’s start with some background. The rules with respect to distributions used to allow a designated (identified) beneficiary to withdraw the decedent’s benefits by the end of the fifth year following the decedent’s death (the “five-year rule.”)

A designated beneficiary could also choose to take distributions over their own life expectancy. Since the beneficiary was expected to be younger than the decedent, this option was often called a “stretch IRA.”

The life expectancy rule applied beyond IRAs, and the “stretch” meant that the beneficiary had the opportunity to continue tax-free growth in the fund for a longer time.

In 2019 the law was changed in the “SECURE” Act. The five-year rule was changed to 10 years. The new 10-year rule applies whether the decedent had reached the required beginning date (RBD) for their distributions or not.

The RBD issue was relevant because the law has always said that the distributions must be taken “at least as rapidly as” the decedent would have taken distributions. So, if the decedent reached the RBD then the beneficiary must continue annual distributions.

The “at least as rapidly as” rule was over-ridden by the five-year rule before SECURE. So a named beneficiary could just wait and take everything at the end of the fifth year after death.

IRS issued proposed regulations related to the SECURE Act that said that the new 10-year rule also required a designated beneficiary to continue to take annual distributions every year if the decedent had reached their RBD.

Because SECURE applied to deaths beginning in 2020, this interpretation means that a designated beneficiary must start taking distributions as early as 2021 if the decedent had reached the RBD.

Tax advisers did not think this was the proper interpretation. Many commented that beneficiaries could be penalized for distributions required for 2022, which was the year that IRS said the regulations would apply.

To illustrate, let’s say an employee reached their RBD in 2018. That employee died in 2021 and had a designated beneficiary. The IRS interpretation says that the beneficiary must take a 2022 distribution due to the “at least as rapidly as” rule.

Beneficiaries looking to the coming end of 2022 were hearing a different answer from many tax advisers. That placed the beneficiaries in a difficult situation.

The IRS Notice says that any final regulations will not apply until 2023. The IRS seems to also say their interpretation is correct and will not be changed.

By making 2023 the effective date, IRS is also saying that no penalty will apply if a distribution was missed for 2021 (employee death in 2020) or 2022 (employee death in 2020 or 2021).

So if you are a designated beneficiary of an employee who reached their RBD during life, no action is required by year end.

I expect that you will be required to bunch distributions in 2023 if you would have been required to take 2021 or 2022 distributions under this rule. IRS is simply saying you won’t be penalized for delaying distributions.

There remains a class of beneficiary, called an “eligible designated beneficiary,” who can delay distributions and continue to stretch the funds.

Surviving spouses can continue to treat a retirement account as their own. A minor child can stretch distributions over their life expectancy.

A minor child still is subject to the rule that a distribution must be taken annually if the employee reached the RBD. The distributions are simply smaller because a longer life expectancy is used.

When the minor reaches majority, the 10-year rule then applies. Similar rules apply to disabled beneficiaries and chronically ill beneficiaries, who are also “eligible.”

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.