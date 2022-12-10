Kids’ court: Elementary students litigate the murder case of Snow White

Snow White, portrayed by third grader Maxwell Jones, was uncomfortable taking the stand at court Friday.

After all, the princess was testifying about her own murder, which she miraculously survived. But in spite of the absurdity of the case, Snow White was resolute in her testimony.

“No,” she interjected, before fourth grade prosecutor Alyssa Penner could even finish asking her whether the princess deserved to be poisoned.

On trial in the Inez Science and Technology Magnet School cafeteria was her wicked stepmother, the Queen, who was accused of attempted murder and murder in the poisoning of Snow White.

Over the course of the roughly 30-minute trial, fourth grade prosecutors and defense attorneys — dressed for court in suits and a flowery dress — questioned several witnesses, including a hunter who said he was conscripted by the Queen to kill Snow White, the Queen’s own truth-telling mirror and Sleepy, the dwarf.

Gasps and cheers filled the packed cafeteria-turned-courtroom as the jury foreman, after about 5 minutes of deliberations, read out guilty verdicts on both counts for the Queen. The fifth grade judges returned an immediate sentence — 40 years in prison.

“We got the evil Queen in jail,” Penner said, adding when asked about the sentence that she thought it was “pretty good, it was also kind of in between, so it was a little bit of fair for them, too.”

After the verdict was returned and the sentence was handed down, the Queen declined to comment on her case. It’s not clear if she will file an appeal, though after the trial some raised questions about her conviction on the murder charge when Snow White did not, in fact, die.

For her part, Snow White was happy with the outcome, but noted that it felt weird to take the stand. In so doing, she became one of the only witnesses to ever testify about their own murder.

That played into the defense’s argument, which held that because Snow White didn’t die after all, the Queen couldn’t be found guilty of murder.

In another unusual twist, the Queen took the stand in her own defense. Played by third grader Spencer Roberts, she denied knowing the apple that sent Snow White into a yearslong deep sleep was poisoned, and answered prosecutors’ questions flippantly.

“Why did you say ‘Now who is the fairest in the land?’ ” prosecutors asked the Queen, referring to remarks she made to her mirror in the hours after the poisoning. “I do not recall,” the Queen answered. She’d given a different answer to the defense.

The Queen’s mirror, portrayed by third grader Orion Heinz, proved a — somewhat — reliable witness for her on the murder charges.

“No,” it answered flatly, when asked if it lies. The mirror added that while it knew the Queen was envious of Snow White, and had sent the hunter to kill the princess, she hadn’t done anything wrong.

At times, defense attorneys and prosecutors bickered back and forth, but Judge Emma McDonald, 10, and her counterpart Judge Axton Davis, also 10, kept them in line. McDonald wielded a rubber mallet as a gavel, banging it against a plastic folding table anytime someone in the courtroom got unruly.

That power may have gone to her head, though — her teacher said she later had to take the gavel away when McDonald tried to call her class to order by banging on a desk.

Each witness was sworn in by a duo of first grade bailiffs, who read in unison from a script. The police officer costume Zachary Steiner wore, though, was a little too big.

Students have been practicing for the mock trial all year, gifted teacher Brooke Beggio said, and got help from one of their parents, who’s an attorney. The children loved the exercise, and Beggio said learning about the law helped them learn critical thinking skills.

“They were awesome,” she said. “I’m so impressed with them.”