Sports Speak Up! Readers look critically at Aggie basketball, Lobo football

WHY CAN’T coach Danny Gonzales retain what little D-1 talent he has and build on it? As witnessed in the past 3 seasons, employing a turnstile philosophy with player recruitment and counting on hope, isn’t going to win anything.

— North Valley Wally

WHEN YOUR best players start entering the portal its time to rethink whose coaching the team. Aggies going to a bowl in Kill’s first year. No excuses.

— Davario

LET’S SEE what further sanctions and litigation NMSU Athletics will face beyond a one-game suspension of the three players who participated in evading their adult supervision and aided their now-suspended teammate. Our tax dollars at work, right?

— “Mad As Hell in Rio Rancho”

NMSU HAS ADDED a new depth of meaning to what makes a “killer team.” It is unfathomable how three players who were accessories after the fact to a homicide only miss a game as a consequence of their actions. … A complete absence of responsible adult leadership. Reminds old basketball fans of Dave Bliss and Baylor.

— DW

WHEN I WAS a young man, earning a bid to a postseason bowl game was an honor for any college football program. There were only four bowls — Rose, Orange, Sugar and Cotton — and eight of the best teams in the country were invited to play. Now there are so many bowls that there aren’t enough teams with at least 6-6 records to fill every slot. And it is considered a triumph when the New Mexico Aggies are deemed “bowl eligible” after an appeal to the NCAA before pummeling hapless Valparaiso to even their record at 6-6. I understand; money talks. And I am a fan, but won’t watch any bowl game in which either team has less than an 8-4 record.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque