Editorial: NMSU handling of fatal campus shootout a clear miss

A one-game suspension. Really?

That’s what New Mexico State University officials determined was the proper discipline for three basketball players who broke curfew early Nov. 19 to take possession of and hide evidence in a fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

One game? Really? How does a single-game suspension during the Aggies’ pre-conference schedule meet the gravity of the situation?

Police records say NMSU player Mike Peake was lured to UNM the morning of the highly touted NMSU-UNM rivalry game by a group of UNM students seeking revenge for an earlier brawl at the Lobo-Aggie football game. UNM student Brandon Travis was one of three planning to “jump” Peake. When they confronted Peake, Travis pulled out a gun and fired as Peake ran. Peake also pulled out a gun. When the shootout ended, Travis’ injuries proved fatal and Peake was shot in the leg.

Peake called his teammates for help. They quickly responded, showing up at the scene in a yellow Camaro. They retrieved Peake’s gun and bloodied laptop and sped off. It would be 12 hours before the Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol would be turned over to police.

One game suspension? Really?

And what about the NMSU coaches? After initial interviews from police, they had the team hop on a bus and head out of town.

This wasn’t a game ball, an ice pack or pair of sneakers left behind. It was a weapon used in a homicide just hours earlier. No reports have yet indicated clearly when assistant coach Dominique Taylor learned the gun was in one of the player’s rooms. Taylor even told police he wasn’t sure in whose room the gun was found. Didn’t the coaches know what rooms the players were assigned?

The frustration of State Police is apparent in body camera video released last week. While en route to Las Cruces to retrieve the pistol from the bus, a State Police officer had Taylor text him a photo of the gun to make sure it really was back in Albuquerque at the hotel where the team had been staying.

The team had been at the Double Tree until 11:30 a.m., when somebody at NMSU gave the order to send the team bus back to Las Cruces — much earlier than scheduled. A State Police officer later followed, lights and siren on.

At the rest stop where the bus had pulled over, police recovered Peake’s computer tablet, but not his cellphone or Smith & Wesson. Police were told the gun was back at the Albuquerque hotel. Coach Taylor finally handed it over at about 3:45 p.m.

The cellphone, mysteriously, ended up at the home of an NMSU Athletics Department administrator in Las Cruces. It was recovered later Nov. 19. No one from NMSU has said how it wound up there or why it wasn’t turned over to police earlier.

The NMSU men’s basketball program appears out of control. Serious questions swirl around the coaching staff’s actions following the tragedy. In fact, shouldn’t at least part of the coaching staff be benched until some of these questions are answered?

“We all should be quite concerned about how New Mexico State University coaching staff and administrators handled the aftermath of the deadly shooting incident on UNM’s campus,” Disturbed Dave of Albuquerque wrote in the Journal’s Sports SpeakUp! Thursday. “At the least they exhibited gross incompetence. At the worst they may have interfered with a police investigation and mishandled evidence.”

You make a good point, Disturbed Dave.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the players’ and coaches’ actions surrounding the shooting’s aftermath.

But the Aggies keep dribbling along as if not much has happened.

NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia announced Monday that Peake had been suspended indefinitely from the team. That seems like a mere formality. Peake has said on social media he’s had three surgeries since being shot in the leg, so it’s doubtful he would be ready to play anytime soon, if ever.

Peake not only violated team curfew, he brought a gun with him on the road trip and onto UNM campus, which is illegal. In police body camera footage he’s shown lying in a hospital bed asking police how long they’ll keep the gun and whether he’ll have to drive all the way back to Albuquerque to get it.

“That’s my only weapon,” Peake told police. Doesn’t the basketball team have security? Why would a player feel the need to carry a gun during a road trip to Albuquerque?

NMSU players Issa Muhammad, Marchelus “Chi Chi” Avery and Anthony Roy were held out of the game Wednesday against the Santa Clara Broncos, which the depleted Aggies lost by one point after bungling a last-second shot. All three players had been allowed to play in all NMSU games between Nov. 19 and Wednesday.

Aggie first-year coach Greg Heiar told State Police the morning of the shooting that he would cooperate with the investigation, yet police said they later tried repeatedly to call him and Taylor as the investigation unfolded. Police said the coaches wouldn’t answer their phones or return their calls.

NMSU’s theme so far has been to circle the wagons and stay tight-lipped.

“I am grateful to Chancellor (Dan) Arvizu and (athletic director) Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation,” Heiar said in March upon his hiring.

That respected program now is seriously tarnished. And NMSU leadership’s actions so far have done little to restore the shine.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.