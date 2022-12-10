Attorney General sues northern NM hospital

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Alta Vista Regional Hospital serving the communities of rural northern New Mexico advertises services it cannot provide – or at least cannot safely provide – charges exorbitant prices and aggressively pursues patients who cannot pay, according to a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office against the facility and its parent company the Quorum Health Corp.

The suit, filed in 4th Judicial District Court in San Miguel County on Thursday, alleges violations of the Unfair Practices Act, namely misleading or false advertising and unconscionable trade practices.

It asks for preliminary and permanent injunctions barring the hospital from advertising services it does not provide and from “engaging in unconscionable billing practices.” It also asks for civil penalties, restitution and any further relief.

In response to a request for comment about the allegations, a hospital representative said that it has remained committed to the Las Vegas community throughout the pandemic, wildfires and flooding and national health care workforce shortage.

“We live here, work here, and volunteer here, so we agree that our hospital is important to the wellbeing of our community,” marketing consultant Jessica Kendrick wrote in a statement. “We are disappointed that the Attorney General’s Office did not reach out to us to discuss these claims prior to filing.”

She added that the New Mexico Department of Health conducted a facility survey in October 2022 and found the hospital in “substantial compliance.”

“We would also review our advertising and available services, as well as the fact that nearly all of our patients are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance with established rates,” Kendrick said. “Additionally, to help make health care more affordable, the hospital has programs with significant discounts to help uninsured individuals.”

The lawsuit paints a different picture.

According to the suit, the hospital has sued hundreds of former patients for collection of medical costs, resulting in default judgments and/or garnishment proceedings. Consumers have reported a bill for an hour and half of medical care exceeding $40,000, a charge of $1,200 for a service where the copay should have been $400, and that the hospital billed patients for care they did not receive or failed to bill them for services provided and then sent them to collections.

In one case, Alta Vista Regional Hospital “purported to provide services to a person who had been dead a year before the stated date of service, and continued to send communications to the surviving family after having the obvious discrepancy brought to their attention in the form of a death certificate.”

The complaint states that the hospital had failed to respond to communications from the Attorney General’s Office regarding complaints from consumers.

The hospital was built in 2004 and until 2016 it was funded and owned by Community Health Systems. In 2016, it was bought by Quorum Health Corp.

Since 2014, it has advertised OB-GYN services, pediatric admissions, surgical services, ER admissions requiring surgery, procedures requiring respiratory therapists, post-operative care and various medical testing services.

However, it has not had an OB-GYN doctor since May 7, 2022, when its only one died. The hospital has closed its OB services completely, meaning there is no proper prenatal or OB care in northeastern New Mexico, according to the lawsuit. The hospital recently removed “OB/GYN services” from its list of services.

Furthermore, there is no pediatrician on staff, surgeons and respiratory therapists are not routinely on hand, the facility does not have enough operating room space or surgeons to treat emergency surgical admissions, it does not provide adequate post-operative care and its EKG machine is routinely broken or otherwise inoperable.

A recent investigation by the New Mexico Department of Health found “improper cleaning had led to blood found on the walls of the Emergency Room, trash piled up around the facility, dirt on the floors, a failure to perform proper terminal cleans, and a failure to clean for COVID-19,” according to the lawsuit.