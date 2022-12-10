Prep basketball: Atrisco, Academy advance impressively into Armijo final

It’s a tried and true formula for Atrisco Heritage. Build a lead, rely on your veteran guards to protect it.

Led by senior guard Chris Parra, who scored a game-high 27 points, the Jaguars followed that familiar blueprint well Friday night.

It was Parra who delivered most of the crucial baskets for Class 5A’s No. 2-ranked Atrisco Heritage in its matchup against No. 6 Eldorado, and his work helped the Jags (6-1) past the Eagles 55-47 in the semifinals of the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy.

Atrisco Heritage will face host Albuquerque Academy at 8:15 Saturday night in the final.

“It starts with the defensive side with us, and I think that’s how we got our push in the second half,” said Parra.

He scored the Jaguars’ final nine points of the first half for a 27-24 lead at halftime; the second quarter featured half a dozen lead changes.

Parra buried an early 3-pointer in the third quarter for a 32-24 advantage. Eldorado (3-3) had gotten within three at 38-35 on Caileb Parham’s three-point play, but Parra nailed a 12-foot jumper moments later for a five-point lead headed to the fourth quarter.

And he drained another 3 less than a minute into the fourth. Eldorado didn’t get closer than five in the final eight minutes, thanks largely to some fine ball-handling by Atrisco Heritage’s well-tested guards – and several extended, and productive, possessions that led to points.

Meanwhile, Academy (6-0) earned its way into the final with a 58-46 victory over Centennial (1-5).

Senior guard Kellan Gehres led Academy with 23 points. He has made a concerted effort to get back on the floor after missing the second half of the Chargers football season. He broke a couple of bones in his non-shooting (left) arm and it was originally believed he wouldn’t return until early in 2023.

“It was really tough at first; we had a lot of adversity in that first half,” said Gehres. “(At halftime), we said we had to move the ball more, because we were taking some bad shots in the first half.”

Joe Jack added 14 points in the victory for the Chargers.

• The girls championship game, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, is an extremely high profile showdown between Class 5A’s No. 2-ranked Volcano (6-1) and fourth-ranked Farmington (8-0).

The Hawks defeated Hope Christian 78-54 in one semifinal Friday, while the Scorpions routed Mayfield 66-33 in the other semi.

Volcano Vista had four players in double figures and its scoring was well distributed. Mila Espinoza had a team-best 13 points for the Hawks.

PHIL GRIEGO INVITATIONAL: At Cleveland, West Mesa and the host Storm on Friday won semifinal games in the boys tournament.

The Mustangs edged Carlsbad 56-54 in overtime, while Cleveland beat Roswell 82-52. Three of the four games at the Griego on Friday went to overtime, including both consolation bracket contests.

The Storm and West Mesa play at 2:45 p.m. Saturday for the Griego championship.

RIO RANCHO GIRLS TOURNAMENT: Las Cruces and Organ Mountain won semifinals Friday; the Knights edged the host Rams 44-40, and the Lady Bulldawgs downed St. Pius 36-31.

Las Cruces and Organ Mountain play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. Rio Rancho and the Sartans precede them for third place at 2:30.