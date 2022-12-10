 Hundreds turn out in Gallup for Korean War hero's military funeral

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Business Editor

Family members place roses on the casket of Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, an Army veteran and Japanese-American who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his valor and actions in the Korean War. Miyamura’s funeral was held with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He died on Nov. 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Ariz., at age 97.(Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

GALLUP — Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, an Army veteran and former prisoner of war whose heroism during the Korean War earned him the U.S. Medal of Honor, was buried in a military service Saturday in his hometown of Gallup.

Hundreds attended the church and graveside services with military honors, including Miyamura’s family members, several Medal of Honor recipients, other servicemen and servicewomen, a number of dignitaries and members of the community.

Miyamura died Nov. 29, 2022, in Phoenix, at age 97. He was the second-to-last living recipient of the Korean War Medal of Honor.

Born in 1925, Miyamura was 17 when he first tried to enlist in the military during World War II, only to be told that as a Japanese American, the government had classified him as an “enemy alien.” 

Army National Guard members carry the casket of Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, an Army veteran and Japanese-American who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his valor and actions in the Korean War. Miyamura’s funeral was held with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He died on Nov. 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Ariz., at age 97.(Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

He later succeeded in joining the U.S. Army toward the end of World War II. He was enlisted in the reserves when the Korean War broke out, and he began the journey that would lead to his capture, imprisonment and eventually the U.S. military’s highest honor.

He was a corporal in April 1951 when his unit was positioned near the China-Korea border. When Chinese forces attacked and were beginning to overwhelm his unit, Miyamura jumped from shelter and, using his bayonet in “close hand-to-hand combat,” killed about 10 enemy soldiers, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. 

Roses and coins rest on the casket of Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura Saturday in Gallup. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

He then returned to his position, gave first aid to wounded soldiers and directed his unit to evacuate. Meanwhile, he manned a machine gun until his ammunition ran out. Then, the society said, he bayoneted his way through enemy soldiers to another gun, which he manned until it couldn’t be used.

Ultimately, the society said, Miyamura killed more than 50 enemy soldiers before ultimately being taken prisoner, where he remained for 27 months. He was still in captivity when he was awarded the Medal of Honor in secret by President Harry S. Truman. It wasn’t until he was released that, as a staff sergeant, he was finally presented his medal by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He was also awarded the Purple Heart, the POW Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal.

After his discharge, Miyamura returned to Gallup, where he and wife, Tsuruko “Terry” Tsuchimori, had three children. He opened a full-service gas station, which he ran for 25 years.

This story will be updated.

