 Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES — Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV investigators say veered off a U.S. 70 frontage road and struck him while he was walking on the sidewalk.

Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez of Las Cruces was being held Saturday in the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the 16-year-old boy on Friday.

The victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School, police said. His name has not been released.

Police say they found the boy dead when they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East just east of Mesa Grande Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe he was walking along the sidewalk that parallels the road when he was truck by an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe, police said in a statement Friday.

Gutierrez remained on the scene of the accident and was booked into the jail late Friday night, police said. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Preliminary information indicates excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to have been involved, police said Saturday.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces police have arrested an ... Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV investigators say veered ...
2
Hundreds turn out in Gallup for Korean War hero's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura, whose heroism during ... Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura, whose heroism during the Korean War earned him the Medal of Honor, was buried in a military service in his hometown ...
3
Attorney General sues northern NM hospital
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleges false advertising, 'unconscionable billing' Suit alleges false advertising, 'unconscionable billing'
4
FBI report: ABQ teen asleep with loaded machine gun
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect states he intended to enter ... Suspect states he intended to enter drug rehab facility in Taos
5
AG Hector Balderas to get $232K salary as Northern ...
ABQnews Seeker
Salary marks a sharp increase over ... Salary marks a sharp increase over previous interim president
6
Public gives feedback on Albuquerque mayor's sweeping zoning code ...
ABQnews Seeker
But some homeowners expressed fears they ... But some homeowners expressed fears they would alter neighborhood
7
With little dissent, Albuquerque Public Schools board approves new ...
ABQnews Seeker
They go into effect for the ... They go into effect for the next school board elections in November 2023
8
Protections sought for coyotes in wolf territory
ABQnews Seeker
Petition cites cases of mistaken identity Petition cites cases of mistaken identity
9
Kids' court: Elementary students litigate the murder case of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A pair of 10-year-old judges helped ... A pair of 10-year-old judges helped keep the defense and the prose