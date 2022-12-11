 Albuquerque's Rahmer sisters run to national youth cross country titles - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s Rahmer sisters run to national youth cross country titles

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Gianna Rahmer, left, and sister Isla pose with their medals after winning national championships in their respective age groups Saturday at the US Junior Olympic cross country meet in Bryan-College Station, Texas. (Courtesy of Mike Rahmer)

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sisters Isla and Gianna Rahmer of the Albuquerque Athletics Track program both won titles Saturday at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships.

Isla Rahmer, a fourth-grader at John Baker, won the 9-10 girls age group, covering the 3-kilometer path in 11 minutes, 17.30 seconds. There were 283 athletes in her race.

Gianna Rahmer, a Hoover Middle School seventh-grader who will run for Eldorado High next fall, captured the 11-12 girls race, covering the same distance in 10:25.00 and leading the field of 349 runners.

Carl Brasher, AAT head coach, told the Journal that he believes it is the first time in the history of the event that two sisters won on the same day.

It’s the first national championship for both sisters, Gianna’s fifth All-America performance and Isla’s second. Both finished unbeaten in 2022; their most recent losses were sixth–place finishes at last year’s nationals.

The sisters are the children of Mike Rahmer and Nicole Rushton. Mike Rahmer is the USATF New Mexico Association president. The girls have been a member of AAT since 2017.

