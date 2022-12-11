Lobo women fighting for rare split vs. Aggies on Sunday

This one feels more like a rivalry game.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team hosts New Mexico State in the Pit on Sunday with some unusual circumstances in play. Thanks to NMSU’s 73-64 overtime win over the Lobos in Las Cruces on Nov. 15, the Aggies have a chance to sweep the annual two-game series — something that hasn’t happened since 2015.

Even that seven-year span hardly begins to describe how UNM-dominated the series has been in recent memory. Since 1996-97 (Don Flanagan’s second season coaching the Lobos), New Mexico is 43-6 against NMSU. The Aggies’ 52-47 win in the Pit in 2015 remains their only victory in Albuquerque since 1995.

On the other hand, first-year New Mexico State coach Jody Adams is 1-0 against the Lobos and got the full attention of UNM fans and coach Mike Bradbury last month.

“(The Aggies) played tough and physical against us,” Bradbury said. “They hit some big shots and deserved to win. We have to play a lot better this time, especially on offense, if we want to have a different result.”

Sunday’s game will also be the first between the schools in any sport since a fatal shooting on UNM’s campus last month that led this season’s Lobos-Aggies men’s basketball series to be canceled. That incident, which involved a member the NMSU men’s team, played a role in UNM women’s basketball freshman Brooke Berry deciding to leave the program and return home to Montana.

Bradbury has kept his team’s focus on basketball this week and intends to keep it there. UNM players did not take questions regarding New Mexico State after Wednesday night’s 71-61 victory over Abilene Christian or after Friday’s practice.

“We’re just sticking to basketball,” Bradbury said. “New Mexico State’s a good team, they play us tough and we’re expecting another good battle. That’s our whole focus right now.”

The Lobos (5-4) will need a dramatically better start if they hope to win Sunday’s rematch. UNM’s offense failed to show up for the better part of three quarters in round one against the Aggies (3-5). NMSU led 20-2 after one quarter, 32-13 at halftime and 44-16 with 2:30 left in the third.

New Mexico caught fire over the final 12 minutes of regulation, outscoring the Agges 41-13 to force overtime, but NMSU’s Soufia Inoussa hit a pair of key 3-pointers in the extra session to help her team pull away.

“We’ve got to run our offense much better and give ourselves some good shots,” Bradbury said. “It was a combination last time: we didn’t execute at all in the first half and New Mexico State did a good job taking things away. Both teams have improved since then, so this game should be a good test.”

LaTora Duff led four Lobos in double figures with 13 points in Las Cruces, but UNM’s starters were a combined 17 for 50 from the floor. Inoussa scored 14 points to lead the Aggies, who outscored UNM 40-28 in the paint.

CHERRY OUT: UNM is expecting a crowd of more than 6,000 for Sunday’s game, which is being promoted as a “Cherry Out.” UNM fans are asked to wear red to the contest.

The Lobos drew a season-best announced crowd of 6,048 for last Sunday’s game against Arizona. UNM is averaging 4,819 fans per home game this season, leading the Mountain West and ranking 18th nationally.

SUNDAY: New Mexico State women at New Mexico, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com.