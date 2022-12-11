Hanukkah festival set for Sunday in ABQ

Congregation B’nai Israel, 4401 Indian School NE, will host its annual Hanukkah Festival from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event will feature traditional Hanukkah foods, including latkes and jelly-filled pastries, an assortment of holiday gifts, games for children, arts and crafts stations and Israeli dancing.

Tickets are $10 per person; $6 for youth age 6-13; $30 for families of four or more; free for children age 6 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at bnaiisrael-nm.org/event/albuquerque-chanukah-fest.