Volcano Vista girls, West Mesa boys take tournament titles

In what could be a preview of a Pit meeting in March, the Volcano Vista girls displayed an element to their game that will be difficult for opponents to combat.

When the Hawks weren’t dropping 3-pointers against Farmington on Saturday night in the finals of the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy, they were pounding it inside to 6-foot post Taejhuan “T.T.” Hill, who finished with 26 points to equal teammate Mila Espinoza.

“I had the mismatch,” Hill said. “I knew that was an advantage for us. We knew that it was very important to get me touches inside.”

Not only was Hill able to control the paint for the Hawks (7-1), she also drew fouls, finishing 10-for-12 from the line.

“T.T. is one of the best posts in the state,” Volcano Vista coach Lisa Villarreal said. “As a junior, she’s battle tested right now because of our runs these last two (state championship) seasons. She’s played in some big games and she knows what to do. She is very fun to watch.”

Not so much for the Scorpions (8-1), whose tallest player, Kapiolani Anitielu, was giving up three inches to Hill and is primarily a perimeter player. She finished with 20 points to lead Farmington’s effort.

The Scorpions finished with 12 3-pointers, including five from Kamalani Anitielu, who finished with 17 points. The long ball propelled a Farmington second-quarter 12-0 run that put it up 25-19.

But the Hawks closed the half with a 7-3 run — five of those from the line — to go into half trailing 28-26.

Farmington went deep for three 3-pointers to open the second half before Volcano Vista took off with a 13-6 surge to enter the final quarter leading 45-43.

The teams were tied twice in the fourth quarter, at 47-all and at 50-all, but Hill hit one from the paint and Storm Nguyen dropped a 3.

Farmington did get within 57-56 with 1:42 to go after a Kapiolani Anitielu 3-pointer, but another interior bucket from Hill and two foul shots clinched it.

“It was a darn good game,” Villarreal said. “It was fun for the fans. It was going to be neck and neck and we knew that. It was a game of runs and we both had our share of runs. Luckily, we were the ones with the last run at the end.”

Farmington did not attempt a free throw.

— Glen Rosales

In the boys final Saturday night, Chris Parra had a team-best 21 points for Atrisco Heritage (7-1), which fended off a spirited challenge from the host Chargers 68-63. Latavious Morris added 18 points for the Jaguars and Marquise Renfro chipped in with 13 points.

Joe Jack led Academy with 21 points as the Chargers (6-1) became the last 4A team to lose this season.

PHIL GRIEGO INVITATIONAL: At Cleveland, former Storm athlete Elijah Brody keyed an overtime win there Saturday afternoon, this time as a West Mesa Mustang. West Mesa (4-2) beat Cleveland 66-63 in the Griego Invite title game.

Sonny Ortiz notched a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left for West Mesa to force the four-minute overtime.

The Mustangs scored the final six points in OT to down the host Storm (3-1).

“It feels good to be back. It feels good to play against some of the dudes I used to get to play with all the time,” Brody said. He transferred to WMHS after his father, Landrick Brody, became the Mustangs’ head football coach. “It felt great to come back out here and win this game.”

Ortiz had a team-high 21 points, Brody had 15. Daniel Steverson led the Storm with 22 and Remy Albrecht, with four 3s, had 17 points.

— Gary Herron

RIO RANCHO GIRLS TOURNAMENT: At Rio Rancho High, Caitlin Turnbow had 19 points as Organ Mountain (5-1) defeated Las Cruces (5-2) 55-47 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.