Metro prep soccer overflowing with talent

The Journal’s latest batch of All-Metro soccer stars are, as is the case every year, rich — even overflowing — with talent.

One could argue that in no other local prep sport is there such individual depth from top to bottom — from the largest class to the smallest class — as there is in soccer.

A look at this year’s group (volleyball and football All-Metro teams will appear in the Journal next week):

GIRLS: For perhaps the first time, it was a non-Class 5A school that leads the way with the most overall selections on our All-Metro list.

Hope Christian, an undefeated state champion in Class 4A, has five players out of the 22 that were selected, and four of the five are juniors. The quintet is led by the dynamic tandem of junior forward Savanah Sanchez and senior midfielder Ashlyn Salas.

Those two combined for a ridiculous 106 goals, 59 of them from Sanchez, another 47 from Salas as the Huskies were clearly New Mexico’s best girls team. Their 23-0 record included a win over 5A state champion Eldorado, if there was any doubt.

Speaking of the Eagles, they’ve got three first-team representatives in senior forward Ava Forrester, Eldorado’s most versatile player and a district player of the year, plus sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Sanchez and senior back-liner Riley Espinoza.

Albuquerque Academy forward Anna Babinski is the third of the first-team forwards; she had a brilliant senior season, with 41 goals.

The first-team midfield is populated with prolific playmakers: Salas, plus Sandia’s Jordan Candelaria, Maddie Hashagen from 3A state champ Sandia Prep, and Cibola’s Ava Carpentier.

BOYS: Up top there are three potent players in Sandia senior Connor Cousins (30 goals), St. Pius senior Leo Vaughn and Sandia Prep senior Finn Saunders.

Vaughn broke the Sartans school record in goals (38) and points (85), which is saying a lot when you consider St. Pius’ magnificent history. Saunders led the Sundevils to yet another Class 3A state title, and finished with 44 goals.

Midfield, as usual, presented an issue in that there are more quality mids than there are slots available.

The four first-team choices this year are an outstanding group: Keegan Monnheimer from Volcano Vista, the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, plus La Cueva’s playmaking Mason Barone, Albuquerque High’s Foster Salvador, and Highland’s Yahir Jimenez, with his 29 goals and 18 assists leading the Hornets into the 4A state semifinals for the second year in a row.

The defenders on the first team are John Mee of La Cueva, one of the region’s top stoppers. He is joined there by Kaiden Giron of Hope Christian — who on Saturday played in the High School All-American Game in Florida — and the only representative from 5A state champion Cleveland, junior Noah Roles.

There were several outstanding goalkeepers in the metro area; our first-team choice is Eldorado senior Trey Smith.