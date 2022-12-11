Emptying the Notebook: Josiah Allick is the glue guy for Lobo basketball

Here are some extra notes, quotes, news and notes from Saturday’s 94-76 Lobos win over UT-San Antonio in the Pit:

Josiah Allick does it all…

If you’re just a stat sheet watcher, you might not realize just how good a season Josiah Allick is having for the Lobos.

Yes, he does lead the team in rebounding (8.2 per game, good for fourth best in the Mountain West). But with high-scoring teammates like Morris Udeze (19.1 points per game), Jamal Mashburn, Jr. (16.6 points per game) and Jaelen House (16.4 points, 5.1 assists per game) leading the Lobos’ dynamic offense, it’s hard to imagine a lot of people are able to give the 6-foot-8 transfer from UM-Kansas City the attention he deserves.

But, when he does things like this, how can you not be reminded of his potential?

I posted above that clip on Twitter during the game that Allick runs the floor was well as any big man I can remember at UNM in a long time.

His patience and willingness to let his teammates star around him has been most impressive.

“My whole game is just hustle. A lot of the impact that I have on the game doesn’t show up in the stat sheet,” Allick said. “Things like running to court, it forces mismatches where maybe a guard that’s usually back and just kind of waits for the point guard to come up (the court in a fast break) now has to match up with me, and even if I don’t get the ball in transition, now there’s a big on the perimeter who has to stop one of our guards from shooting on him and then obviously you just swing it and get things moving. Just open it up or allow the guards to drive in.”

Allick was one of the main reasons the Lobos pulled off the best win of the non-conference season so far in the entire Mountain West Conference with the Nov. 30 road win at Saint Mary’s when he stepped up in the first half to steady things in the post after Morris Udeze picked up two early fouls.

In UNM’s other true road game, the Nov. 15 win at SMU, Allick went for 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Saturday, Allick posted the following stat line:

• 13 points

• 4-6 2FG shooting

• 1-2 3FG shooting

• 2-2 FTs

• 6 rebounds

• 2 assists

• 0 turnovers

• 3 blocked shots.

Those three blocked shots were a career high for him and sort of just re-affirmed he’s been a guy who can do a little bit of everything on any given night depending on what his team needs.

The gamer…

Here’s the gamer I filed from the Pit media room after Saturday’s game…

Down to seven…

A few more unbeatens got their first loss on Saturday, leaving the Lobos among the final seven undefeated teams left among 363 Division I teams.

Unbeaten teams remaining: 7 (Sorry, Missouri).

The final seven unbeaten teams through Saturday night, with record and KenPom ranking in parenthesis, are:

• Connecticut (11-0; 1)

• Purdue (10-0; 5)

• Virgina (8-0; 9)

• Mississippi State (8-0; 27)

• Utah State (8-0; 45)

• UNLV (10-0; 72)

• New Mexico (9-0; 82)

This Lobo squad joins eight others as one of nine in the 119 season history of UNM basketball to start a season a least 9-0:

• 2022-23: 9-0*

• 2012-13: 12-0

• 2009-10: 12-0

• 1995-96: 10-0

• 1973-74: 12-0

• 1972-73: 9-0

• 1967-68: 17-0

• 1932-33: 9-0

• 1924-45: 10-0

*Undefeated start is still going.

Up next…

It’s a quick turnaround for the Lobos as they fly to Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday and play the San Francisco Dons (8-2) on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. MT at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena.

The game can be viewed via the event’s streaming service, but for a fee of $9.95. Here’s the link.

Another House party…

I wrote a preview article in Saturday’s Journal highlighting the elite-level defense UNM Lobo point guard Jaelen House has been playing this season.

And why not? He’s on pace to set the school’s single season steals record, has been doing it at a lower foul rate (per 40 minutes) than he had last season. As the headline in the Journal said Saturday, he’s been a “Pest in the Pit” for opposing teams.

While I’m sure he didn’t mind the article about defense, he seemed to make it a point over the first seven and a half minutes of Saturday’s game to remind everyone he can still play a little offense, too.

After a 3-pointer with 12:35 left in the first half, House already had 13 points and the Lobos were up 22-7 with the game already pretty much wrapped up.

House with 13 points and its a 15-0 Lobo run!! #GoLobos

The game story had a quote from Lobo head coach Richard Pitino about House’s great play so far this season on both ends of the floor, but I wanted to add the following ones from UNM big men Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick from Saturday’s postgame media sessions:

“I love Jaelen, man. He sets the tone for us defensively,” Udeze said. “… And he shows up whenever we need him the most.”

Udeze added later, “Yeah, he’s everywhere. A whole bunch of deflection, which he does well.”

Said Allick: “There’s definitely some times you just kind of stand there and watch him work you know? I mean, he’s a great point guard. He knows how to mix in everything, whether it’s coming off ball screen and finding someone — I think tonight he had like seven or eight assists. So it’s not like he’s just out there just trying to get his own, but he’s definitely more than capable of it.”

House is capable of a lot, indeed. Including this…

They sure can score…

Some Mountain West scoring statistics through Saturday’s games…

TEAM SCORING

1. Utah State – 86.0 points per game

2. New Mexico – 85.7 points per game

SCORING MARGIN

1. New Mexico – plus-17.7 points per game

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

1. Morris Udeze, UNM – 19.1 points per game

2. Stevan Ashworth, Utah State – 18.6 points per game

3. Jarod Lucas, Nevada – 17.2 points per game

4. Jamal Mashburn, Jr., UNM – 16.6 points per game

5. Jaelen House, UNM – 16.1 points per game

A number to know: 78.3

In what was a foul fest of a game with a combined 69 free throw attempts, both teams shot matching 78.3% clips at the charity stripe.

Fortunately for the Lobos, their 78.3% free throw shooting came on 46 attempts (and 36 makes). The Roadrunners had just 23 attempts (and 18 makes).

While UTSA’s 18 made free throws was the most by a Lobo opponent this season, they were still outscored at the line by 18. In a game decided by 18 points, that seems pretty important.

Technically speaking…

Silky smooth freshman Donovan Dent, the California kid who could do almost no wrong so far as a Lobo, got called for a technical foul for jawing a little too much to a referee on Saturday after what he felt was a missed goal tending/basket interference call with 1:53 left in the game.

I asked UNM coach Richard Pitino if he was surprised that Dent, a seemingly low-key, mild-mannered guy, got called for a tech.

“Oh, he complains about the refs a decent amount. So, you know,” Richard Pitino said. “What he needs to understand is, and I don’t know what he said, (but) it was a goal tend. So what? We’re up 20 points. Big deal. What he can’t do is turn and run back and say something to the ref. Let me do that.

“So, learning experience for him. I don’t think it was anything over the top that he did. But there’s a rule on our team. We don’t talk to the refs. If you talk to the refs, if you get a technical, we give you a minus and you run it off the next day. So he got a minus-5 and he’ll learn from it.”

UTSA’s D.J. Richards buried both of the technical free throws and the Lobo lead was cut to under 20 at 89-70 as a result.

So, how did Dent respond in the game? Immediately following Richards sinking both free throws, Dent stole the Roadrunners’ inbounds and dunked it at the other end, getting those two points he cost his team right back.

Another number to know: 26

The Lobos had 26 points off turnovers (15 committed by UTSA, to be exact). That is the second-highest total of the season.

UNM has been making opponents pay for their turnovers this season, averaging 20.3 points per game off turnovers. Those opponents, meanwhile, have had to settle for averaging just 10.1 points off Lobo turnovers.

Picture perfect…

Here are some pictures from the game shared by the Journal’s outstanding photographer Roberto E. Rosales…

Jaelen House dominated at point guard, Morris Udeze did the same at center and the Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday with a win in the PIt. #GoLobos @UNMLoboMBB @UNMLOBOS #abq #nm @ABQJournal

Attendance…

The announced attendance for Saturday afternoon’s game against UT-San Antonio in the Pit: 10,049

Metal detectors in place this week for the first time did not help matters at the Pit in terms of getting into the arena. Some fans literally were still trying to get in near halftime as lines stretched around the side of some entrances, hundreds of fans deep.

UNM acknowledged they’ve got some work to do to figure out the best way to get fans in quicker, even announcing an apology during Saturday’s game, though including a request to fans to please try and get to games earlier while the new security measures are being enacted.

Big, if true…

In postgame news conferences, you often have to ask a coach about the upcoming game (or games) in case they don’t have another media availability before those games.

Saturday, after a reporter asked if the media would have a chance to talk to Richard Pitino before the Dec. 18 Iona game next weekend, the Lobos coach dropped this bombshell.

Apparently, and I’m still working to confirm this, but apparently his father coaches that Iona team that is coming to town next weekend. Sources say his name is Rick Pitino.

UNM's next home game in the Pit is next Sunday (Dec. 18) against Iona. At the end of his postgame presser tonight, @LoboCoachPitino dropped this bombshell. Apparently his father, some guy named @RealPitino, coaches Iona. I'm still working to confirm this.

I’m also trying to figure out if this tweet from Rick Pitino before Saturday’s game might offer us a clue…

I can't make it, but I'll see you there next weekend.

Video: Pressers with Pitino…

Here is Saturday’s full postgame media sessions with UNM Lobo head coach Richard Pitino, Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick as posted to the Journal’s YouTube page:

Crying foul (again)…

Since I happened to have these stats handy from all of one game ago…

There were 50 fouls called on Saturday and another second half that lasted 20 or so minutes longer than it needed to because of all the fouls being called and free throws being shot. It’s the second consecutive game and third this season in the Pit with 50 fouls called.

Here’s the number of fouls called in each Lobos game this season:

• 50 – Saturday (21 on UNM, 29 on UT-San Antonio)

• 50 – Tuesday (25 on UNM, 25 on WNMU)

• 50 – Nov. 7 (20 on UNM, 30 on Southern Utah)

• 41 – Nov. 26 (19 on UNM, 22 on North Dakota State)

• 38 – Nov. 15 (16 on UNM, 22 on SMU)

• 37 – Nov. 30 (17 on UNM, 20 on Saint Mary’s)

• 35 – Nov. 25 (13 on UNM, 22 on Jacksonville State)

• 35 – Nov. 27 (13 on UNM, 22 on Northern Colorado)

• 29 – Nov. 11 (9 on UNM, 20 on South Alabama)

Specific to this past week, the second halves of both games were particularly brutal for anyone who likes things like rhythm of flow in a game.

• Tuesday’s 2nd half: 31 fouls called, 40 combined FTAs

• Saturday’s 2nd half: 30 fouls called, 45 combined FTAs

Remember, these are only 20-minute halves!

Let’s check the (record) book…

Speaking of fouls and free throws…

Here’s where Saturday’s free throw numbers rank for the Lobos in program history:

• 46 FTAs: tied 15th most all-time

• 36 FTs (made): tied 9th most all-time

‘Uncle Mo’ feature…

In case you missed it in Friday’s Albuquerque Journal on online, I’m going to share a fun story I wrote on soon-to-be 23-year-old Morris Udeze, the fifth year graduate transfer center for the Lobos, being roomed with three freshman teammates — Donovan Dent, Braden Appelhans and Quinton Webb.

Here it is…

Plus/minus…

Here are the Lobos’ plus/minus numbers from Saturday’s win with minutes played in parenthesis:

+25 Morris Udeze (29:24)

+21 Jaelen House (29:19)

+14 K.J. Jenkins (20:54)

+13 Josiah Allick (31:19)

+12 Jamal Mashburn Jr. (25:22)

+11 Donovan Dent (17:11)

+4 Javonte Johnson (21:28)

0 Mac Manzanares (0:25)

0 Safi Fino-A-Laself (0:25)

-1 Birima Seck (5:39)

-2 Braden Appelhans (9:58)

-7 Sebastian Forsling (8:36)

Line ’em up…

The Lobos had 22 unique lineup combinations in Saturday’s game and played 12 players. UT-San Antonio had 32 lineup combinations and also played 13 players.

I’ve been doing these standard lineup notes for awhile now and don’t remember one ever getting into the 30s or number of lineups used in one game. So tip of the hat there to the Roadrunners for trying everything.

The Lobos have used the same starting lineup in all nine games they have played this season.

Here’s a look at a few notable UNM lineups from Saturday’s game, starting with the starters:

STARTING LINEUP

• Who: Jaelen House/Jamal Mashburn Jr./Javonte Johnson/Josiah Allick/Morris Udeze

• Point differential: +1 (23-22)

• Time on court: 10:53

• NOTE: Pretty simple here. This is not very good for a starting five playing more than 1/4 of the game against a bad (lowly ranked in all the computer metrics) UTSA team. The team won by 18 and is 9-0, so finding things to be critical of might be nit-picky, but in this game, well, you should expect better from the starters against a team that was a 20-point underdog. On the other hand, it only took one small tweak for …

BEST LINEUP

• Who: Jaelen House/Jamal Mashburn Jr./K.J. Jenkins/Josiah Allick/Morris Udeze

• Point differential: +10 (19-9)

• Time on court: 6:55

NOTE: Just one adjustment on Saturday was needed to go from a struggle from the starting five to a +10 in under 7-minutes from this lineup that had K.J. Jenkins on the floor in place of starter Javonte Johnson, who has been struggling of late. Most interesting to me was that despite swapping out a 6-6 wing who played the “4” last season and is one of the team’s better rebounders in Johnson for the 6-2 Jenkins, this group still managed to grab nine rebounds in just 6:55. The starters grabbed just five rebounds in 10:53.

—

ANOTHER OPTIONS: One other lineup outscored UTSA 9-0 in just 1:58 on the court (House, Dent, Jenkins, Udeze and Allick) and then another one went for a 7-0 run in just 1:26 together (Dent, Jenkins, Appelhans, Johnson and Udeze).

WORST LINEUP

• Who: Donovan Dent/Braden Appelhans/Javonte Johnson/Birima Seck/Sebastian Forsling

• Point differential: -3 (5-8)

• Time on court: 2:17

NOTE: This unit had two of the team’s eight turnovers in just over two minutes on the court and scored just 0.868 points per possession.

Meanwhile, in Phoenix…

Don’t ever compare scores and try to rad anything into it. Ever. Don’t do it.

So, let’s compare scores here…

Saint Mary’s beat No. 22 San Diego State on Saturday in a neutral-court game in Phoenix in the Colangelo Classic, 68-61. Yes, the same Saint Mary’s team the Lobos beat Nov. 30 and snapped their 23-game home win streak and, yes, the same SDSU team that was nationally ranked and the preseason Mountain West Conference favorites.

Around the Mountain…

There was a busy slate of nine games around the Mountain West on Saturday with one more coming on Sunday and two, including the Lobos quick turnaround games against San Francisco, on Monday…

SATURDAY

• Saint Mary’s 68, No. 22 San Diego State 61 (in Phoenix)

• New Mexico 94, UT-San Antonio 76

• UNLV 74, Washington State 70

• San Jose State 75, Santa Clara 64

• Pacific 76, Fresno State 72

• Oregon 78, Nevada 68

• Boise State 57, Saint Louis 52

• Wyoming 92, Louisiana Tech 65

• Utah State 79, Loyola Marymount 67

SUNDAY

• (NAIA) Peru State College at Colorado State, 2 p.m. MT

MONDAY

• Kennesaw State at San Diego State, 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT

• New Mexico vs. San Francisco (in Las Vegas, Nev.), 8:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. MT

Meanwhile, coming Sunday…

Ok, so this one isn’t something that happened on Saturday, rather something about to happen on Sunday.

For the first time since the tragic Nov. 19 shooting on the UNM campus that led to the cancelation of the men’s home-and-home in-state rivalry series between the Lobos and NMSU Aggies this season, the two school’s women’s teams will play Sunday in the Pit.

Here is colleague Ken Sickenger’s preview article of the Sunday women’s basketball rivalry game:

Stats and stats…

Here is the postgame stat sheet from Saturday’s game: UNM 94, UTSA 76

Final stat sheet: UNM 94, UTSA 76

And if you prefer the digital version, here you go: UNM 94, UTSA 76