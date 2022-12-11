 Ex-Lobo takes over Mississippi State football as coach is hospitalized - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Lobo takes over Mississippi State football as coach is hospitalized

By Journal staff and wire reports

Mississippi State defensive coordinator and Albuquerque native Zach Arnett ( Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, a former La Cueva High and University of New Mexico player, has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State, the university said.

The school said it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough.

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

Arnett has been at Mississippi State since 2020. From 2011-19 he was at San Diego State under coach Rocky Long, his head coach while at UNM.

 

