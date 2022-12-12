 3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals - Albuquerque Journal

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

By Associated Press

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights.

Ten of the birds are in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center’s executive director Victoria Hall said she is optimistic those birds will recover.

Hall said when the eagles were found some of them were lying motionless, face down in the snow, and Raptor Center workers weren’t sure if they were still alive. Veterinarians suspect that the eagles that died had eaten part of a carcass of an animal that had been euthanized with pentobarbital, and investigators confirmed that some euthanized animals had been brought to the landfill on Dec. 2.

Hall said animals that have been chemically euthanized are supposed to be disposed of in such a manner that other animals can’t scavenge on them.

Of the 11 eagles that were brought to The Raptor Center, three also had lead poisoning and one eagle that was found to have bird flu died. Two other eagles were found dead near the landfill.

A fund has been set up to help pay for the eagles’ care.

Home » News » Nation » 3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Texico abuse probe shifts to homeless couple's infant
ABQnews Seeker
Child's mother says she gave couple ... Child's mother says she gave couple her baby after living at the property
2
‘A warrior has fallen’: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds turn out for Korean War ... Hundreds turn out for Korean War hero's military funeral
3
Videos give play-by-play of University of New Mexico shooting, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico ... Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico State University basketball player, UNM student captured headlines and tainted a decades-long rivalry
4
Suit claims governor made threat over records request
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit
5
Miniature-equine therapy center in Cerrillos delights visiting kids
ABQnews Seeker
‘Look at his ears. They are ... ‘Look at his ears. They are always moving.’
6
Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say victim was a student ... Police say victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School
7
Inside, outside, up and down, Lobos romp to 9-0 ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM's Jaelen House dominated at point ... UNM's Jaelen House dominated at point guard, Morris Udeze did the same at center and the Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday in the ...
8
ABQ's iconic chile Christmas light strands will stay on ...
ABQnews Seeker
For years, the owners of Casa ... For years, the owners of Casa Noel and The Christmas Shop owned what they believed was the only chile Christmas light cover mold.
9
Meet the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & ...
Arts
Dr. Anthony Fiorillo has helped name ... Dr. Anthony Fiorillo has helped name 11 fossil animals during his established career as a paleontologist
10
Artist Emi Ozawa creates a visual feast of shape ...
Arts
An Albuquerque resident since 2009, the ... An Albuquerque resident since 2009, the Japanese artist created a geometric feast of circles, squares, shadow and light at Richard Levy Gallery through Jan. ...