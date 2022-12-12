 It's all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree - Albuquerque Journal

It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

By Associated Press

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

Home » News » Nation » It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Texico abuse probe shifts to homeless couple's infant
ABQnews Seeker
Child's mother says she gave couple ... Child's mother says she gave couple her baby after living at the property
2
‘A warrior has fallen’: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds turn out for Korean War ... Hundreds turn out for Korean War hero's military funeral
3
Videos give play-by-play of University of New Mexico shooting, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico ... Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico State University basketball player, UNM student captured headlines and tainted a decades-long rivalry
4
Suit claims governor made threat over records request
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit Ex-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria files suit
5
Miniature-equine therapy center in Cerrillos delights visiting kids
ABQnews Seeker
‘Look at his ears. They are ... ‘Look at his ears. They are always moving.’
6
Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say victim was a student ... Police say victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School
7
Inside, outside, up and down, Lobos romp to 9-0 ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM's Jaelen House dominated at point ... UNM's Jaelen House dominated at point guard, Morris Udeze did the same at center and the Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday in the ...
8
ABQ's iconic chile Christmas light strands will stay on ...
ABQnews Seeker
For years, the owners of Casa ... For years, the owners of Casa Noel and The Christmas Shop owned what they believed was the only chile Christmas light cover mold.
9
Meet the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & ...
Arts
Dr. Anthony Fiorillo has helped name ... Dr. Anthony Fiorillo has helped name 11 fossil animals during his established career as a paleontologist
10
Artist Emi Ozawa creates a visual feast of shape ...
Arts
An Albuquerque resident since 2009, the ... An Albuquerque resident since 2009, the Japanese artist created a geometric feast of circles, squares, shadow and light at Richard Levy Gallery through Jan. ...