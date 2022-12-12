UNM Lobos feast on free throws, San Francisco lives by the 3-ball

hrough nine games — and nine wins — the UNM Lobos have feasted on free throws.

In fact, the Lobos (9-0) are the only Division I team in the country averaging more than 20 made freebies per game this season (20.9 to be exact), more than a full free throw more per game than second -p=lace North Carolina, which is averaging 19.7 per game.

The Lobos’ relatively short notice, and very much quick-turnaround game Monday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the San Francisco Dons (8-2) will feature an offense that would much rather count by 3s than 1s.

The Dons rank 13th nationally in 3-point attempts per game (28.8%), 49th in 3-pointers made per game (9.2) and are sixth in terms of 3-point shot volume as more than half of all their field goal attempts (50.4%) come from beyond the arc (the national average is 37.6%).

“We’re gonna need to learn from this game, ” UNM forward Josiah Allick said after Saturday’s 94-76 win over UT-San Antonio, another team that ranks among the national leaders in 3-point shooting volume. “We weren’t perfect defensively and San Francisco, they shoot more 3s than this team did. So if we think we’re gonna just go in there and just keep the keep the ball rolling, we’re gonna have another thing coming.”

UNM coach Richard Pitino noted that he has an undersized backcourt that could lead to taller guards shooting over his players on the perimeter if they are leaving any space — something he noticed as the visiting Roadrunners on Saturday hit 8-of-15 from 3-point range in the first half but then just 2-of-8 in the second half.

“We don’t have great perimeter size,” Pitino said of a Lobo roster whose four primary guards stand between 6-foot and 6-2. “It’s a weakness of ours but we’re hard to guard. So we have to be scrappier when guys catch the ball in the first half. They were just staring at us and shooting in our face. It wasn’t like we weren’t there. We just didn’t have enough resistance when they caught the ball.”

Of course those smaller guards are the ones setting the tone for a dynamic Lobo offense averaging 85.7 points per game thanks in large part to putting pressure on opponents who can’t seem to defend them without fouling.

UNM has two of the national leaders in drawing fouls — 6-foot point guard Jaelen House ranks 24th in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (6.8) and 6-foot-8 center Morris Udeze ranks 17th (7.1).

“I think it’s more our guys are really mature about just get the ball inside. It may be a little boring at times, but make them stop us first. Make them trap us make them do something else and then we’ll just as the game goes on,” Pitino said. “… I think our guys have been very, very mature about getting the ball to (Udeze) in the right spots. Man when you got a big that’s hitting 10 of 13 from the foul line (as Udeze did Saturday) and he’s drawing fouls like that, it’s hard to stop.”

In Saturday’s win over UT-San Antonio in the Pit, the Lobos had 46 free throw attempts, hitting 36 of them (78.3%). Many were thanks to quick guards getting into the paint and either drawing a foul or dumping the ball off to Udeze in a position to draw a foul himself.

DOWN TO SEVEN: There are 363 Division I basketball teams. Just seven, including the Lobos, had yet to lose a game as of Sunday evening (8-0 Mississippi State played Sunday night at Minnesota).

Three of the final seven are Mountain West teams, none of which were picked among the top four teams in the league’s preseason media poll (Utah State was picked 8th, UNLV was 6th and UNM was 5th).

Coincidentally, San Francisco has two shots at handing two of those teams their first loss this week in Las Vegas. After playing UNM on Monday night, the Dons play at UNLV on Saturday.

Here are the final seven Division I unbeatens with record and next opponent:

• Connecticut (11-0), Saturday at Butler

• Purdue (10-0), Saturday vs. Davidson

• UNLV (10-0), Saturday vs. San Francisco

• Mississippi State (9-0), Wednesday vs. Jackson State

• UNM (9-0), Monday vs. San Francisco (in Las Vegas)

• Virginia (8-0), Saturday vs. Houston

• Utah State (8-0), Thursday vs. D-II Westminster College.

MONDAY: UNM vs. San Francisco (in Las Vegas, Nevada), 8:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. MT, 770 AM/96.3 FM, SportsNetworkLLC.com (streaming, $9.95)