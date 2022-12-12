 Suspect in 1994 rape held in jail while awaiting trial - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in 1994 rape held in jail while awaiting trial

By Journal staff and wire reports

Gilbert Contreras (MDC)

A judge on Thursday ordered an Albuquerque man held in jail while he awaits trial for the rape of a 43-year-old woman attacked while she was jogging on the bosque trail in 1994.

Gilbert Contreras, 56, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of kidnapping for the rape of a woman. She died in 2013.

Prosecutors say a 28-year-old rape kit recently matched Contreras to the Nov. 26, 1994, crime in which the woman was beaten with a rock, dragged to an isolated location in the bosque, tied with strips of her own clothing and twice raped.

Adam Oakey, Contreras’ attorney, told state District Judge Courtney Weaks that the victim’s death and the passage of time raise questions and argued against his incarceration pending trial.

Weaks rejected the argument, saying that the violence of the crime, the strength of the DNA evidence, and Contreras’ criminal history support prosecutors’ claim that no conditions of release could safeguard the public.

Since the alleged rape, Contreras was convicted of crimes including robbery, sexual assault and child abuse. In 2012, he was sentenced for four years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting at his own home in Deming.

 

