 3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm - Albuquerque Journal

3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm

By Danica Kirka / Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.

Police in full uniform jumped into the water and broke through the ice using their bare hands to pull the boys, ages 8, 10 and 11, from the icy waters Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But they could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest.

The fourth child, who is 6, remains in critical condition. Emergency workers searched through the night and into Monday for two other children who were reportedly with the group, though it is uncertain whether there were additional victims of the tragedy.

“It’s important to stress … that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing, but until we’re 100% certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today,” West Midlands Police Superintendent Richard Harris said.

Harris declined to say whether the children were members of a single family.

The news came as the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeastern England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal, and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events,” West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said. “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.”

Home » News » World » 3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gun safety bills could spark debate at Roundhouse amid ...
ABQnews Seeker
More gun safety proposals are expected ... More gun safety proposals are expected to be brought forward during the 60-day session that starts next month
2
CYFD investigator in Texico case calls it quits over ...
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative report says CYFD leadership ... A legislative report says CYFD leadership has struggled to recruit and retain employees who investigate abuse and neglect
3
One of ABQ's best-known independent bookstores has been sold
ABQnews Seeker
Mother-daughter team to take over Bookworks ... Mother-daughter team to take over Bookworks in January
4
Videos give play-by-play of University of New Mexico shooting, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico ... Nov. 19 incident involving New Mexico State University basketball player, UNM student captured headlines and tainted a decades-long rivalry
5
NM seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico officials outlined new conditions ... New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government ...
6
Lobo basketball women edge New Mexico State in thriller
College
Fans who showed up to the ... Fans who showed up to the Pit on Sunday hoping for a relaxing afternoon were completely out of luck. For the second time in ...
7
Anti-abortion ordinance would rely on residents
ABQnews Seeker
The proposed Roosevelt County anti-abortion ordinance ... The proposed Roosevelt County anti-abortion ordinance set for a vote next month is different than the ordinances passed in Hobbs and tabled in Clovis: ...
8
Lights of Los Luceros to illuminate historic site with ...
Arts
The Los Luceros Historic Site, northeast ... The Los Luceros Historic Site, northeast of Española near Alcalde, is adding some New Mexican holiday flair to its grounds with the Lights of ...
9
Suspect in 1994 rape held in jail while awaiting ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Thursday ordered an ... A judge on Thursday ordered an Albuquerque man held in jail while he awaits trial for the rape of a 43-year-old woman attacked while ...
10
NAIOP NM’s Awards of Excellence recognize firms, people who ...
ABQnews Seeker
The commercial real estate association's annual ... The commercial real estate association's annual awards are a chance to recognize the hard work, effort, risk, capital and discipline it takes to bring ...