Pelé’s health improves but he remains in hospital

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged.

He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, the only player to win three World Cups, is also undergoing chemotherapy.

His daughter Kely Nascimento, who lives in the U.S., posted on social media Monday several photos from her father’s hospital. In one of them she is holding her father’s hand, with the message “I arrived.” Another shows her working remotely from hospital.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

