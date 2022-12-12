 How many Golden Globes nods did 'Better Call Saul' pick up? Find how the final season was feted - Albuquerque Journal

How many Golden Globes nods did ‘Better Call Saul’ pick up? Find how the final season was feted

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in the final season of “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden Globe nomination. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony o

Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden Globes nomination for his role in “Better Call Saul” on Monday.

The actor is once again nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The series also snagged a nomination for Best Television Series Drama for the first time in its six-season run.

Odenkirk is nominated alongside Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone,” Diego Luna for “Andor” and Adam Scott for “Severance.”

“Better Call Saul” will compete against “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Ozark” and “Severance.”

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the final season tracked Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, played by Jonathan Banks, Gus, played by Giancarlo Esposito, Nacho, played by Michael Mando and Lalo, played by Tony Dalton, are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.The series has called Albuquerque home since it started production in 2014. It is produced by AMC and Sony Pictures Television.

In other Globes news, “The Banshees of Inisherin” led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action comedy “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

ABC’s comedy “Abbott Elementary” led with five nominations, on the TV side.

“The Crown,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Pam & Tommy” and “White Lotus” all came away with four nominations.

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC starting on Jan. 10. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

