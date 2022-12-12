 Holiday greetings welcomed for Meals On Wheels clients - Albuquerque Journal

Holiday greetings welcomed for Meals On Wheels clients

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Meals On Wheels staffers Zoe Goodrow, left and Caillin Murray sort gift bags for low-income clients during last year’s holiday season. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis, Albuquerque Journal)

You don’t have to know somebody to reach out and offer well wishes and a bit of holiday cheer.

A note or card letting them know that they are being thought of can bring a smile to those who are elderly or ill and often unable to leave their homes.

As part of their winter meals campaign, the folks at Meals On Wheels are asking the public to take a moment and send holiday messages or cards to the organization, which will then be included in the gift bags that the nonprofit prepares for its clients, said MOW Chief Executive Officer Shauna Frost.

MOW daily prepares meals for between 500 and 600 people, the vast majority of whom live on a limited budget, are seniors and are homebound.

“For more than 80% of our clients, the volunteer that we send delivering food to their door is the only person that they see on a regular basis, so in addition to fighting hunger, we’re also combating loneliness,” Frost said.

The gift baskets contain such things as toiletries, socks, scarves, mittens and blankets, she said.

MOW does not give out the names of its clients, “but we do have volunteers who write personal notes to their individual clients.” Still, even without the name of a client, a note or card from someone saying “we’re thinking of you this holiday season and we care about you, goes a long way,” Frost said.

People can write a personalized note or card and send it to the Meals on Wheels post office box or enter a greeting into the MOW website “Contact Us” box. The note will then be printed on high-quality paper and placed in a gift basket.

In addition, the winter meals campaign also serves “to remind people that we need funds to be able to keep doing what we’re doing,” Frost said.

MOW’s annual budget is about $3 million, which comes from private donations, contributions from those clients who can afford to pay something for their meals, private and corporate grants, and an allocation from Bernalillo County.

Donations can also be mailed to the organization’s P.O. Box, or through the website’s “Donate Now” button.

 

SEND A HOLIDAY GREETING OR MAKE A DONATION:

To share a season’s greeting note or card for Meals on Wheels clients, mail them to the organization at P.O. Box, 92614, Albuquerque, N.M., 87199; or go to the website at mow-nm.org, and type a greeting into the “Contact Us” box. Likewise, monetary donations to the organization can be sent to the P.O. Box or made using the website’s “Donate Now” button.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Holiday greetings welcomed for Meals On Wheels clients

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rio Rancho 19-year-old charged in father’s death
ABQnews Seeker
On Saturday, a 19-year-old Rio Rancho ... On Saturday, a 19-year-old Rio Rancho man told police he shot his dad in the head and stabbed him before using his ATM card ...
2
Holiday greetings welcomed for Meals On Wheels clients
ABQnews Seeker
You don't have to know somebody ... You don't have to know somebody to reach out and offer well wishes and a bit of holiday cheer. A note or card letting ...
3
After a prominent senator faced a harassment complaint, New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative leaders in New Mexico narrowly ... Legislative leaders in New Mexico narrowly agreed Monday to reshape how sexual harassment investigations are conducted at the Roundhouse — a move intended to ...
4
How many Golden Globes nods did 'Better Call Saul' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden ... Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden Globes nomination for his role in 'Better Call Saul' on Monday. The actor is once again nominated for ...
5
Wall Street rises ahead of year's last barrage of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall ... Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year's final barrage of ...
6
NM 'new' money projected to explode to $3.6 billion ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's revenue growth shows no ... New Mexico's revenue growth shows no signs of slowing down, with the state set to enter uncharted budget territory amid high inflation, surging oil ...
7
Declining to answer background check questions
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I understand ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I understand that job candidates cannot be excluded or discriminated against due to their race, gender or other info they ...
8
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico officials outlined new conditions ... New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government ...
9
Children, Youth and Families Department investigator in Texico case ...
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative report says CYFD leadership ... A legislative report says CYFD leadership has struggled to recruit and retain employees who investigate abuse and neglect