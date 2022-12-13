New Mexicans should feel good about future of PRC

I am familiar with the work of some of the candidates for the Public Regulation Commission whose names have been forwarded to the governor by the nominating committee. They would each make great commissioners. Having been one of the 15 people interviewed by the nominating committee, I was impressed from the start with the committee’s approach.

They were open, thoughtful and willing to think out of the box in pursuit of the best candidates. That’s how I, a retired career ExxonMobil employee from Texas and former board member of ERCOT (the operator of most of the Texas electricity grid), was able to get an interview.

Despite my big business, oil-and-gas background, I pursued the position because of my drive to protect consumers in PRC proceedings. I represented ExxonMobil’s interests as a consumer of electricity in many proceedings at the PRC and several other states’ commissions.

Experience taught me that, because the regulatory work is so complicated and resource-intensive, utilities dominate nearly all proceedings. Why? Because their very livelihoods depend on positive regulatory outcomes. Most of us don’t have sufficient reason to dedicate time or resources to battling utilities. The only people who stand to lose as much as the utilities are individuals at the lowest income levels whose ability to make ends meet are threatened by dramatic rate hikes, but who are least able to contest the utilities at public proceedings.

My purpose then is to share with the future commissioners important lessons that I’ve learned so they can protect consumer interests.

Look to businesses in competitive industries for cost comparisons: A merchant generator’s CEO once told me about buying a power plant from a utility. The utility had 36 employees operating that plant. He was able to reduce that to 19 employees. This difference can be representative of utility operations vs. those of competitive businesses. Overspending by utilities comes directly out of the pockets of New Mexicans.

Look to other industries for return on equity comparisons: Utility returns nationwide have hovered broadly around 10% for many years, despite declines everywhere else in the economy. A big driver behind that is state commissions comparing the returns that they approve to the returns approved by other state commissions. That is circular logic and only reinforces the status quo. Utility returns will need to rise sometimes, but New Mexico ratepayers have likely overpaid on utility investments for many years.

Look to reduce “regulatory risk” in ways that are win/win: Utility investors and creditors seek a premium on their returns wherever they perceive excessive “regulatory risk.” One form of regulatory risk is an unpredictable PRC that doesn’t adhere closely to statute, rules or reasonable timelines. New Mexicans have had to pay these premiums to investors and creditors in the past. Watch out, however, for utility proposals to reduce regulatory risk. Such proposals will often reduce regulatory oversight. Examples include formula rate plans, liberal use of future test years that are based on guesses as to revenues and costs rather than using actual data, and accelerating compensation for new investments without accelerating associated revenues.

The nominating committee should be commended for a job very well done. I am certain that the PRC now has a bright future ahead of it.

Glen Lyons spent his entire 36-year career at Exxon Mobil Corporation with the past eight years as the U.S. lead for electricity policy and regulation, which included work in New Mexico. He lives in Houston.