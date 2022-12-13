Why CYFD would return girl again and again and again

“Too many times, we have seen a child die due to attempts to keep a family together. Ultimately, the safety and well-being of the child should override all other considerations.”

Yes, it should. But it doesn’t.

The conclusion of the Albuquerque Journal’s recent editorial is common sense. The most casual of observers would agree. Even state law supports this approach. The New Mexico Children’s Code explicitly states that the legislative purpose of that statute is first to provide for the care, protection and wholesome mental and physical development of children. Spoiler alert: this child-centric view is generally not the North Star that guides child abuse/neglect cases.

Instead, our child welfare system operates under a blinding infatuation with the notion that children are best off remaining with – or being placed back with – their adult abusers and neglectors.

While there are parents/guardians/custodians who make behavioral changes – and with whom children should remain or reunify – that is not always the case. And when it is not the case, the spell must be broken. The system must emerge from the fog to see reality and protect children.

The truth is, sometimes children are safer and better off being raised by others. Both state and federal law require alternate permanency planning (like adoption) when parents are unable to safely care for their children, despite having received support and services to address the causes and conditions that led to CYFD involvement.

Here’s another spoiler alert: The law is not always followed.

Instead, many times “reunification romanticization” tips the scales in favor of parental rights over child safety and well-being. We have seen this time and time again. This alarming trend is obvious to those of us (like children’s advocates and foster parents) who are in this arena day in and day out. Yet, only the most egregious of examples make it to the public’s attention. That is because the child welfare apparatus hides behind confidentiality.

In the statute to protect children, confidentiality instead shields the system as a whole and significantly limits the tax-paying public – the community at large – from knowing the extent of dysfunction. We cannot protect children if we minimize or outright ignore the dangers they face, if we are unable to see and accept reality.

Until children – their safety and well-being – are in fact placed at the center of decision-making, they will continue to get hurt and be killed in situations that are foreseeable and preventable. Until the spell is broken and the system opens up, judgments will remain skewed and common sense perspectives absent. Children will get hurt. Children will die. Denying reality has never worked as a sound strategy for anything.

Ultimately, the safety and well-being of the child should override all other considerations. Who can disagree with that?