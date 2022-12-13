 BernCo planning new treatment program for young adults - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo planning new treatment program for young adults

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

(Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

Marcia Harris said staff at Bernalillo County’s residential treatment program have begun to notice a trend: younger clients are not generally faring as well as their older peers.

While the program accepts adults of any age, the average client is 36.

“What we found in sort of analyzing the program is the 18-24 (age) group was not as successful,” said Harris, a psychologist and senior clinical manager at the county’s CARE Campus, where the residential treatment program is housed.

The recognition prompted officials to make a new plan: creating a version of the residential program specifically for young adults.

“There’s just some major developmental differences that (mean) they really could benefit from a program more tailored to their needs,” Harris said.

The county commission is slated to act Tuesday on a $1.8 million renovation project that will turn what is currently empty space at the CARE Campus into an inpatient location for young men and women grappling with addiction.

The space will have between 10 and 16 beds, Harris said, and could open in late 2023 or early 2024.

The CARE Campus’ existing residential program — known as “Supportive After Care,” or SAC — provides “a structured living environment that emphasizes daily living skills and long-term management of recovery” after going through drug or alcohol detox and/or rehabilitation services, the county’s website says. It is built around a six-month stay.

The young adult version is billed as a 30-day program.

Though Harris said some young adult clients may ultimately spend slightly more or less time living on-site, she said a shorter program timeline is better suited for those in their late teens and early 20s who might be turned off by SAC’s traditional length.

She said the new program would cater to what she called the “still developing” age group, whether that means helping them write a resume or navigate social situations that might create a risk of relapse. Younger clients also often desire a more active experience, which could even include more outdoor experiences.

“The issue that I think we see with young people is in a given day, they need a lot of variety,” she said.

Construction funding is slated to come from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money, reserves and a special behavioral health tax, county documents show. An additional $1.25 million in ARPA funds will help operate the program once it launches, according to a county financial analysis prepared for the commission’s vote.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BernCo planning new treatment program for young adults

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BernCo planning new treatment program for young adults
ABQnews Seeker
Marcia Harris said staff at Bernalillo ... Marcia Harris said staff at Bernalillo County's residential treatment program have begun to notice a trend: younger clients are not generally faring as well ...
2
TOP OF MIND: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think about the prisoner swap that resulted in the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner ...
3
Suit: Botched diagnostic test led to columnist’s death
ABQnews Seeker
A lawsuit alleges that former Journal ... A lawsuit alleges that former Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died as a result of a botched diagnostic test performed in 2020 at a University ...
4
Hospitals create more space for ‘triple-demic’
ABQnews Seeker
Amid a surge of patients pushing ... Amid a surge of patients pushing local hospitals beyond their licensed capacity, the University of New Mexico Hospital opened a tent outside the emergency ...
5
Rio Rancho 19-year-old charged in father’s death
ABQnews Seeker
On Saturday, a 19-year-old Rio Rancho ... On Saturday, a 19-year-old Rio Rancho man told police he shot his dad in the head and stabbed him before using his ATM card ...
6
Holiday greetings welcomed for Meals On Wheels clients
ABQnews Seeker
You don't have to know somebody ... You don't have to know somebody to reach out and offer well wishes and a bit of holiday cheer. A note or card letting ...
7
After a prominent senator faced a harassment complaint, New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative leaders in New Mexico narrowly ... Legislative leaders in New Mexico narrowly agreed Monday to reshape how sexual harassment investigations are conducted at the Roundhouse — a move intended to ...
8
How many Golden Globes nods did 'Better Call Saul' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden ... Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden Globes nomination for his role in 'Better Call Saul' on Monday. The actor is once again nominated for ...
9
Wall Street rises ahead of year's last barrage of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall ... Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year's final barrage of ...