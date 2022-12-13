BernCo planning new treatment program for young adults

Marcia Harris said staff at Bernalillo County’s residential treatment program have begun to notice a trend: younger clients are not generally faring as well as their older peers.

While the program accepts adults of any age, the average client is 36.

“What we found in sort of analyzing the program is the 18-24 (age) group was not as successful,” said Harris, a psychologist and senior clinical manager at the county’s CARE Campus, where the residential treatment program is housed.

The recognition prompted officials to make a new plan: creating a version of the residential program specifically for young adults.

“There’s just some major developmental differences that (mean) they really could benefit from a program more tailored to their needs,” Harris said.

The county commission is slated to act Tuesday on a $1.8 million renovation project that will turn what is currently empty space at the CARE Campus into an inpatient location for young men and women grappling with addiction.

The space will have between 10 and 16 beds, Harris said, and could open in late 2023 or early 2024.

The CARE Campus’ existing residential program — known as “Supportive After Care,” or SAC — provides “a structured living environment that emphasizes daily living skills and long-term management of recovery” after going through drug or alcohol detox and/or rehabilitation services, the county’s website says. It is built around a six-month stay.

The young adult version is billed as a 30-day program.

Though Harris said some young adult clients may ultimately spend slightly more or less time living on-site, she said a shorter program timeline is better suited for those in their late teens and early 20s who might be turned off by SAC’s traditional length.

She said the new program would cater to what she called the “still developing” age group, whether that means helping them write a resume or navigate social situations that might create a risk of relapse. Younger clients also often desire a more active experience, which could even include more outdoor experiences.

“The issue that I think we see with young people is in a given day, they need a lot of variety,” she said.

Construction funding is slated to come from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money, reserves and a special behavioral health tax, county documents show. An additional $1.25 million in ARPA funds will help operate the program once it launches, according to a county financial analysis prepared for the commission’s vote.