Mountain West honors Lobo standout McGruder

Other than a few free throws, Shaiquel McGruder didn’t miss much last week.

Sparking the UNM women’s basketball team to wins over Abilene Christian and New Mexico State, McGruder made 15 of her 18 shot attempts and averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. On Monday she nailed down Mountain West Conference Player of the Week honors.

It’s the second time McGruder has earned the MWC’s weekly award and the first by a Lobo this season. UNM’s 6-foot-1 super senior forward is averaging a team-best 14.3 points per game and leads the squad in rebounds, blocks and steals.

McGruder had a monster game against ACU on Dec. 7, finishing 9-for-9 from the field with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four steals.

“Shai really came to play,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said afterward. “She was locked in.”

McGruder also led the Lobos in scoring in Sunday’s 65-64 win over NMSU, finishing with 16 points and hitting the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds remaining. Foul shots were the only hole in her weekly résumé as she finished 8-for-15 from the line in UNM’s two games.

For the season, McGruder leads the MWC and ranks fourth nationally in blocks (29). She also leads the conference and ranks 10th in the NCAA in field goal percentage (65.6%).

McGruder and the Lobos will not play this week as players are scheduled for final exams. UNM will travel to Tampa, Florida next week to compete in the Sun Coast Challenge. The Lobos will face Old Dominion (8-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and take on Mississippi State (8-2) the following day.

“We’ll probably spend two days preparing for Old Dominion this week and two preparing for Mississippi State,” Bradbury said. “We have a long time between games, but with finals and everything our schedule is crazy. It doesn’t feel like a week off.”

DECEMBER 20: New Mexico vs. Old Dominion in Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m.