Editorial: Griner’s release from Russia worth the arms dealer trade

There has been much carping in recent days about the prisoner swap that secured the release of Women’s National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner.

Some say the deal was one-sided, with the U.S. releasing one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers in exchange for a professional basketball player. Or that Griner received special consideration from the Biden administration because of her race, celebrity status and sexual orientation.

And why wasn’t ex-Marine Paul Whelan part of the swap? Instead, he remains serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government say are baseless.

“What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our Country, for the man known as ‘The Merchant of Death,’ who is one of the biggest arms dealers anywhere in the World, and responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and horrific injuries,” former President Donald Trump posted on social media last week.

Those criticisms miss the key point: Griner, an American citizen (who happens to be Black and gay), is back on U.S. soil after being grossly over-sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil into a Russian airport in February. As for hating America, it’s worth noting Griner is a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist.

Griner made a poor decision that cost her dearly. But her “crime” is no longer a punishable offense in much of the U.S., and her nine-year prison sentence was absurd. Her rescue from a penal colony outside Moscow could not wait.

Notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released after serving 11 years of a 25-year sentence. The U.S. District Judge who oversaw his case said she felt he had served long enough.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who was involved in back-channel negotiations for months preceding Griner’s release on Thursday, said such trades are often necessary.

Richardson said he tried in vain to include Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, in the prisoner swap. Whelan has been jailed in Russia since December 2018.

“That’s my one regret — that we didn’t get Whelan out,” Richardson told the Journal.

Richardson, former ambassador to the United Nations and founder of the Santa Fe-based Richardson Center for Global Engagement, has proven his influence on the world stage by helping negotiate the release of multiple Americans from unfriendly regimes. Earlier this year, he and the Richardson Center helped secure the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on assault charges involving Russian police officers during an altercation.

In addition to Russia, Richardson has been has engaged in diplomatic negotiations with the leaders of Myanmar, Iraq, Cuba, Sudan and other nations.

Richardson said he is hopeful the United States will soon secure the release of Whelan and other Americans held in Russia.

The Biden administration should aggressively pursue the release of Whelan and other Americans from Russia, including Grady Kurpasi, a former Marine who went missing after traveling to Ukraine to assist in the country’s efforts to repel a Russian invasion.

“Sometimes a prisoner exchange is unseemly, unsavory and unfair, but we have to do it to bring our hostages home,” Richardson said. He’s right. The American government has a duty to work untiringly to secure the release of every American possible who is being unlawfully detained.

The harsh reality is that you have to take what you can get — one prisoner at a time, two at a time, or however else — and work on the remainder. And sometimes you have to free an arms dealer from federal prison to bring an American home.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.