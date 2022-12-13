 United retains 13 players for 2023 season - Albuquerque Journal

United retains 13 players for 2023 season

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Veteran Chris Wehan is among the players returning for United in 2023, the team has announced. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

New Mexico United’s 2023 roster is still a work in progress but it will look substantially different than last season’s version.

The club released a roster update Monday with 13 players secured for next season. The group includes recent signee Greg Hurst along with 12 returnees: goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Ford Parker; defenders Austin Yearwood, Kalen Ryden and Will Seymore; midfielders Sergio Rivas, Harry Swartz, Chris Wehan, Justin Portillo and Daniel Bruce; forwards Cristian Nava and Amando Moreno.

United will not exercise contract options to retain Alexis Souahy, Romario Williams, Kevaughn Frater or Neco Brett.

The contracts of seven other players have expired, making them free agents who can sign with any club including NMU. That group includes popular players Sam Hamilton, Devon Sandoval and Josh Suggs.

NMU plans to make additional roster announcements in the coming weeks.

