10-0! Lobos hold off San Francisco in Las Vegas

The University of New Mexico rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit to defeat the University of San Francisco 67-64 in the nightcap of a special-event basketball doubleheader in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday night.

The Lobos are 10-0 for the first time in a decade. USF fell to 8-3.

Journal reporter Geoff Grammer is in Vegas covering the Lobos. Check out his report late Monday night (or more likely early Tuesday) at ABQJournal.com/sports. The lateness of the game precludes a report in Tuesday’s print edition, but we will have comprehensive write-up in the Wednesday Journal.

