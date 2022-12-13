 10-0! Lobos hold off San Francisco in Las Vegas - Albuquerque Journal

10-0! Lobos hold off San Francisco in Las Vegas

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico guard Donovan Dent (2) and San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The University of New Mexico rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit to defeat the University of San Francisco 67-64 in the nightcap of a special-event basketball doubleheader in Las Vegas, Nevada  on Monday night.

The Lobos are 10-0 for the first time in a decade. USF fell to 8-3.

Journal reporter Geoff Grammer is in Vegas covering the Lobos. Check out his report late Monday night (or more likely early Tuesday) at ABQJournal.com/sports. The lateness of the game precludes a report in Tuesday’s print edition, but we will have comprehensive write-up in the Wednesday Journal.

