Suspect arrested following discovery of decomposed body in garage

Detectives have arrested a suspect they say killed a man and left his body rolled up in a rug in the garage attached to his Northeast Albuquerque home for months until the smell drove him away.

David Knotts, 52, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear who his attorney will be and he had not yet been booked into the county jail Monday night.

The man he is accused of killing, Alexander Renner, was last seen in May and the case was assigned to a missing persons detective in early June. His family told detectives that the 37-year-old had never gone for this long without contacting them and they thought he had been killed and dumped in Tijeras.

No remains were found in Tijeras but then a family member mentioned Renner’s friend Knotts — saying he was “known to abuse Fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine and was possibly involved in the trafficking of said narcotics,” the detective wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

When missing persons detectives visited Knotts’s home on the 12000 block of Vienna NE, near Montgomery and Tramway NE, they “noticed a terrible smell consistent with decomposition coming from around the front of the house.” The house had belonged to Knotts parents and he inherited it — and moved there from Seattle — following their deaths.

“The detectives were unable to smell the decomposition when they were at the front door but picked it up again when they were near the garage,” the complaint states. “Detectives believed they were smelling decomposing trash.”

When they interviewed Knotts he appeared to be uncomfortable and said that he got into frequent arguments with Renner and didn’t feel like he could trust him. He said he had heard that Renner was as a Las Vegas casino “because he enjoyed gambling so much” and he struggled with a drug addiction.

The conversation ended with Knotts getting in a “Lyft” and leaving.

Then, on Sept. 19, Renner’s relatives once again called detectives, saying that his wife had told them that he had been stabbed over 20 times and that “David had to do it.” A couple of days later a tipster called Crime Stoppers saying “There is a missing person by the name of Alexander Renner” at Knotts’s house and “I went by this house and it smells horrible.”

The detectives got a search warrant and found the rolled up carpet “that appeared to have something inside of it” and a “large amount of insect activity.”

They also found a gun safe with several firearms and a blood stain in the dining room. An autopsy report found Renner had been shot in the face.

After talking with a concerned witness and analyzing phone data, detectives determined that Renner had been killed at the house on May 4.