 Low temperatures and strong winds to continue - Albuquerque Journal

Low temperatures and strong winds to continue

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Joshua Mallizzo, 13, tries to stay warm while waiting for a friend to pick him up during a snowstorm in the East Mountains on Monday, December 12, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Cold weather and high winds in Albuquerque are expected to continue Tuesday.

Motorists drive in reduced visibility during a snowstorm in the East Mountains on Monday, December 12, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A Pacific cold front passing through northern New Mexico is causing the drop in temperature, worsening travel conditions through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front could cause an accumulation of snowfall through western and central New Mexico, the Weather Service said in a statement.

“Cold temperatures are also expected with frigid wind chills ranging from sub-zero readings to the teens Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night,” the statement said.

The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway and Ten 3 restaurant were closed early Monday due to the high winds and are likely to remain closed until Wednesday.

For weather updates, visit weather.gov/abq.

