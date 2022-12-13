Low temperatures and strong winds to continue

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Cold weather and high winds in Albuquerque are expected to continue Tuesday.

A Pacific cold front passing through northern New Mexico is causing the drop in temperature, worsening travel conditions through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front could cause an accumulation of snowfall through western and central New Mexico, the Weather Service said in a statement.

“Cold temperatures are also expected with frigid wind chills ranging from sub-zero readings to the teens Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night,” the statement said.

The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway and Ten 3 restaurant were closed early Monday due to the high winds and are likely to remain closed until Wednesday.

For weather updates, visit weather.gov/abq.