Emptying the Notebook: It wasn’t pretty, but 10-0 looks great for the Lobos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Here are some extra tid bits of news and notes from Monday night’s 67-64 Lobos win over San Francisco in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

10 and Oh, so good…

It may have been their ugliest win of the season, but 10-0 is 10-0.

And when you get to 10-0, you lead the Emptying the Notebook with that stat.

The Lobos remain one of only seven Division I programs without a loss this season and are now one of only seven Lobo programs to ever start a season 10-0 in the 119 seasons the program has competed.

• 2022-23: 10-0*

• 2012-13: 12-0

• 2009-10: 12-0

• 1995-96: 10-0

• 1973-74: 12-0

• 1967-68: 17-0

• 1924-45: 10-0

*Undefeated start is still going.

As for all those DI unbeatens and who/when they play next…

• Connecticut (11-0) — at Butler, Saturday

• Purdue (10-0) — vs. Davidson, Saturday

• Virgina (8-0) — vs. Houston, Saturday

• Mississippi State (9-0) — at Jackson State, Wednesday

• Utah State (8-0) — vs. D-II Westminster College, Thursday

• UNLV (10-0) — vs. San Francisco, Saturday

• New Mexico (10-0), vs. Iona, Sunday

The gamer…

Here is the gamer I filed from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., late Monday night…

Midrange Mash…

In the age of analytics, college basketball coaches will tell you the worst shot in the game is the long 2.

What you want is shots at the rim or catch-and-shoot, open 3-pointers.

Then there’s Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who seems to be the only player left in college basketball not only allowed to take some midrange jump shots, but he pretty much has the green light to take them whenever he wants because he’s so consistent with them.

Three of Mashburn’s made field goals on Monday night against San Francisco were midrange jumpers, including this one with 1:46 left in the game that game the Lobos their first lead in more than 32 minutes of game play:

One streak continues, another streak ends…

While the 10 wins in a row to start the season qualifies as the headliner in the streaking department, how’s this for a secondary streak note?

The Lobos on Monday snapped an eight-game losing streak in Las Vegas — the city it used to pride itself on finding great success in.

Here’s a look at the Lobos last 10 games in Las Vegas — eight losses with bookend wins:

• W, 67-64 over San Francisco – Monday (Michelob Ultra Arena)

• L, 79-72 to Nevada – March 9, 2022, in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament (Thomas & Mack Center)

• L, 85-56 to UNLV – Jan. 11, 2022 (Thomas & Mack Center)

• L, 73-58 to Towson – Nov. 26, 2021 (Orleans Arena)

• L, 86-73 to UAB – Nov. 25, 2021 (Orleans Arena)

• L, 85-77 to Fresno State – March 10, 2021, in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament (Thomas & Mack Center)

• L, 53-46 to UNLV – Jan. 18, 2021 (Thomas & Mack Center)

• L, 77-54 to UNLV – Jan. 16, 2021 (Thomas & Mack Center)

• L, 75-70 to Utah State – March 5, 2020, in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament(Thomas & Mack Center)

• W, 79-66 over San Jose State – March 4, 2020, in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournamen. (Thomas & Mack Center)

That game was a thriller…

I’m not above posting a cheesy dad joke when it falls in my lap. Or in this case, I had to pass the theater where the Michael Jackson One show is performed while trying to get to my room.

That game was a thriller…

A number to know: 9

UNM had 9 points off 11 San Francisco turnovers.

That is the lowest number of points off turnovers the Lobos have had this season. The team had been averaging 20.3 points off turnovers this season.

Meanwhile, the Dons had 14 points of UNM’s 10 turnovers. Lobo opponents had been scoring just 10.1 points off turnovers.

Hat tip…

The Lobos played pretty solid defense much of the game on Monday, even holding the Dons to just 34.5% shooting in the second half.

That number would have been lower if Khalil Shabazz wasn’t having himself the type of game where he hit off balanced bank shots at the shot clock buzzer when the Lobos did just about everything right on this possession…

Poll position…

Long before Monday’s game, the week’s new Associated Press Top 25 poll came out with the UNM Lobos showing up on five (of 62) voter ballots and receiving 12 points in the “others receiving votes” section of the poll.

They were one of four Mountain West teams to receive votes in Monday’s poll, though none were ranked (and, yes, to be officially ranked in the Top 25, you actually have to be one of the top 25 teams):

• UNLV 27 points, 6 spots out of the rankings

• San Diego State 14 points, 11 spots out

• UNM 12 points, 13 spots out

• Utah State 4 points, 1 spots out

That four Mountain West teams are receiving top 25 votes, and that three of them just a month ago entered the season as the preseason media poll picks for Nos. 5, 6, and 8 in the league, is quite the accomplishment.

The Lobos appeared on five of the 62 voter ballots for their 12 points, with a high vote of 21 from Dylan Sinn of the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Ind.

As one of the AP voters, I’ll tell you why I didn’t yet vote for the Lobos. I’ve long looked at this week as the decider for me. Yes, they’re undefeated. But they’ve had only one test that would scream at you “Rank this team!”

They passed that only test with flying colors, and they’ve largely cruised against the other lesser opponents they’ve faced, so I have zero issues with anyone who ranked them at 9-0 heading into this week.

I just for a long time thought they’d need to get through this week before I ranked them.

As for Richard Pitino, here’s the answer he gave after Saturday’s game against UT-San Antonio about the rankings:

“Well, rankings are great for your fans. There’s an engagement level when you have a number in front of your team name that certainly is important to your fan base. And in recruiting, it helps to get that exposure. But at the end of the day, if the goal is to win championships, and the goal is to go to an NCAA Tournament, an ESPN or an AP ranking has nothing to do with it.

“So it’s great for fans to be potentially ranked — I don’t think we’ll be ranked — but to be potentially ranked this soon into a rebuild, is certainly a testament to all the hard work staff and the players have done, but it’s not the end game.

“Much more for us. It’s about KenPom (rankings). It’s about NET (rankings). It’s about all those other kind of nerdy things that we look at. Those are just way more important. So we look a lot at advanced analytics. We look a lot at KenPom and all those things because it just shows the way that you’re playing. So if you’re ranked it’s great for your fans. It doesn’t do a whole lot for me, quite frankly, but I understand why people would be fired up about it. Our players love it, too. So you know, I just try to stay level headed with all that stuff.”

Familiar faces…

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks and guard Marcus Williams each used to play in the Mountain West and both used to enjoy success against the Lobos, though Wednesday didn’t bring the same results as they were used to.

Meeks played at Nevada for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and Williams was the 2020-21 Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year with Wyoming before transferring to Texas A&M and now he’s with San Francisco.

MEEKS W/ NEVADA

• 4-0 vs. UNM (2020 and 2021 seasons)

• Averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 made 3-pointers vs UNM

MEEKS W/ SAN FRANCISCO

• 0-1 vs. UNM

• Scored 5 points, made 1 (of 6) 3-pointers

WILLIAMS W/ WYOMING

• 2-0 vs. UNM (2021 season)

• Averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 made 3-pointers vs UNM

WILLIAMS W/ SAN FRANCISCO

• 0-1 vs. UNM

• Scored 5 points, had 3 assists

What was this events again?

Monday’s game was technically part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest, which was an event already scheduled with three games Saturday and one on Monday (Arizona State beat Creighton in the first game). It was happening with or without the Lobos and Dons, who signed on to play about 10 days prior.

San Francisco had been looking for a game because it entered the season without the NCAA-maximum 31 games and the Lobos needed a quality opponent after losing two such games when the rivalry series with New Mexico State University was cancelled after the Nov. 19 shooting on the UNM campus involving an Aggies basketball player.

Familiar faces, part 2…

The game prior to the Lobos and Dons featured Arizona State beating Creighton 73-71.

The Sun Devils start former Nevada Wolf Pack starters Warren Washington and Desmond Cambridge, who made it a point to stop and talk to Mashburn and House in the tunnel between games.

Creighton, meanwhile, has two former Lobo assistant coaches and a former strength coach on its bench in Alan Huss, Ryan Miller and Jeremy Anderson.

Creighton, down 3 with ball and 28.5 left vs. Arizona State. … Some familiar faces on the Creighton bench, including former UNM Lobo assistants

VIDEO: Pitino, Mashburn, Udeze…

Here are the postgame interviews I had with Richard Pitino, Jamal Mashburn Jr., and Morris Udeze after Monday’s game:

West coast starts…

Maybe it’s a Pacific time zone curse. Or a West Coast Conference problem. Whatever the case, the Lobos have only been outscored in the first quarter (the first 10 minutes) of two of their games this season: Monday against the WCC’s San Francisco and Nov. 30 against the WCC’s Saint Mary’s.

Both were the only two games the Lobos played so far in the Pacific time zone.

• Nov. 30 at Saint Mary’s (fist 10 minutes: SMC 15, UNM 4)

• Monday vs. San Francisco (fist 10 minutes: USF 17, UNM 15)

Playing by 3s and playing by 1s…

My Monday preview article noted that the UNM Lobos were leading the nation entering the game in free throws made per game (20.9) and USF loved shooting 3s, averaging 9.2 made per game.

The Lobos made only nine free throws on Monday, nearly 12 below their average.

USF, meanwhile, was right at its average on made 3-pointers (9).

Plus/minus…

Here are the Lobos’ plus/minus numbers from Monday’s game with minutes played in parenthesis:

+10 Jaelen House (35:13)

+10 Josiah Allick (27:06)

+6 Donovan Dent (23:31)

+3 Birima Seck (10:39)

+1 Morris Udeze (38:13)

-1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. (37:01)

-6 Javonte Johnson (13:46)

-8 K.J. Jenkins (14:31)

Line ’em up…

The Lobos had 13 unique lineup combinations in Monday’s game and played 8 players. San Francisco had 15 lineup combinations and played 10 players.

The Lobos have used the same starting lineup in all 10 games they have played this season.

Here’s a look at a few notable UNM lineups from Saturday’s game, starting with the starters:

STARTING LINEUP

• Who: Jaelen House/Jamal Mashburn Jr./Javonte Johnson/Josiah Allick/Morris Udeze

• Point differential: +2 (18-16)

• Time on court: 9:48

• NOTE: The starters played to a near draw on Monday. The offense couldn’t get going, but zero turnovers in 10 minutes on the court together is a good thing.

BEST LINEUP

• Who: Jaelen House/Donovan Dent/Jamal Mashburn Jr./Josiah Allick/Morris Udeze

• Point differential: +9 (19-10)

• Time on court: 9:40

NOTE: For the second straight game, the best lineup was subbing in one of the top guards off the bench — Donovan Dent this game, last game it was K.J. Jenkins — for Javonte Johnson, who continues to be in quite the funk to start the season.

WORST LINEUP

• Who: Donovan Dent/KJ Jenkins/Jamal Mashburn Jr./Javonte Johnson/Morris Udeze

• Point differential: -5 (0-5)

• Time on court: 1:34

NOTE: Not much time on the court together, but it didn’t take much to make this one clear. Two turnovers and getting outscored 5-0 in 1:34 is cause for a quick hook on this combination.

Meanwhile, in San Diego…

Coming off a loss to Saint Mary’s, the San Diego State Aztecs got back on track a bit with a huge win over an outmatched Kennesaw State team, 88-54.

Around the Mountain…

There were two games around the Mountain West on Monday night and just two others until the weekend as Finals Week makes for a light load for the league.

MONDAY

• San Diego State 88, Kennesaw State 54

• New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

TUESDAY

• New Orleans at Boise State, 7 p.m. MT

WEDNESDAY

• UC San Diego at Nevada, 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT

THURSDAY

• (D-II) Westminster College at Utah State, 7 p.m. MT

FRIDAY

• No games scheduled

Stats and stats…

Here is a picture of the final stat sheet from Monday night: New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

Here is a picture of the final stat sheet from Monday night: New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

And if you want the digital version, here you go: New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

Until next time…

Until next time, Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev., …