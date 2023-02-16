Speak Up!: Guv a fiscal conservative?

Every week, Journal readers are invited to Speak Up! in 50 words or less on whatever is on their minds, using only their initials. No name-calling or foul language, please. The rules are to keep it clean and not to identify anyone you criticize.

Do you remember the (July 14) 2018 ABQ Journal CANDIDATE INTERVIEW in which MLG described herself as a fiscal conservative? Have you seen any evidence of that assertion? No, me neither. RI

The Editorial Board in (Sunday Journal, Feb. 5) opined for half a page about what a mediocre JOB THE LEGISLATORS were doing this year. I could have described the same thing in one sentence: If that is who you elect, this is what you get. JNR

“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Nonsense. People who kill people must choose a weapon and invariably it’s a gun given its efficient lethality. … In January of 2023, there have been (52) mass shootings causing at least (87) deaths. Believe it. GUNS KILL PEOPLE. TW

When will Democrats understand that criminals break the law? No matter how many GUN LAWS you pass, criminals will always get guns. In fact, the more you disarm law-abiding citizens, the more gun crime you create. KP

The N.M. Department of Health has a TV AD for quitting smoking with a famous N.M. female athlete in it. The end of the ad shows her driving with a dog on her lap, something that is not only unsafe but illegal. So much for a health concern. MBB

Let me see if I understand. Progressives want 16-year-old KIDS TO VOTE but they’re not responsible enough to buy a gun? BM

In response to “City seeks caretakers to tidy up bus stops,” if the city would charge people to ride the bus, there would possibly be enough funds to hire people. Or better yet, why not remove some of Keller’s TOP AIDES and use their six-figure salaries to pay for this? MG

Can someone please tell me what is so great about the accomplishments of (NMPED) SECRETARY STEINHAUS? He lasted 1.5 years and our state is still at the bottom in education. Now we have Health Secretary Allen who is so bad he was kicked out of Oregon. SH

I would like to know why so many vehicles are driving around with NO PLATES or expired registration stickers from 2020 or earlier. I drive around a lot and see no less than 20 to 30 a day. I spoke to a BCSO officer and was told this was not a priority. Really? It’s illegal — how can that not be enforced? Utterly ridiculous. I have to keep my vehicles insured and registered. No wonder we pay so much for insurance. RS

Regarding our FILM INCENTIVE program: $155 million investment returning $700 million in profit is nearly a 500% gain. Can I invest in this program? It beats every investment I ever heard of. MS

The doctors and medical professionals in crisis over the skyrocketing malpractice rates and other costs of practicing in N.M. likely voted for the legislators who opened the MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ACT in 2021 and did the bidding of the malpractice attorneys. Keep voting the same and hoping for different results. PO

Push the REBATES, it buys lots of votes. Meanwhile, nothing is said if any rural roads — like N.M. 95 and N.M. 112 — will receive any significant resurfacing in support of our state parks. I guess it is more important to abuse Second Amendment rights than constantly ignored infrastructure. GT

The POTUS SAID “…I said, ‘we’re going to need oil for at least another decade and beyond.'” If that is the case — and we all believe the POTUS — why are the governors in such a hurry to eliminate the use of these products at the expense of the taxpayers? JEH

The extremes on both sides of abortion refuse to recognize how profoundly they’ve hurt and divided our nation for 50 years — an UNCIVIL WAR OF WORDS — undermining the nation’s social ability to dialogue and find common ground. I tried repeatedly to speak up on various related issues and wasn’t heard by either side. What about the lives of children in a country so divided? DSL

Pete Dinelli’s omnibus crime op-ed (Jan. 31) is a perfect example of the delusion leaders have for “solving” crime. Pete lists out 21 restriction that would only affect law-abiding citizens. Fascinating how people like Pete think criminals will follow 21 new laws. Pointless overreach of LAZY GOVERNMENT officials. JNR

MLG could have used the OIL/GAS REVENUE windfalls to leave a legacy of strengthened state trust funds to benefit all New Mexicans into the future. Instead, she chose to squander the income and pilfer the trust funds along with the progressive Legislature. Poor New Mexico. Destined to always be last. RI