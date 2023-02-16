State awards $187M contract to Conduent for Medicaid management information system

Conduent Inc., the company that runs the New Mexico Medicaid program’s management information system, on Tuesday announced it has again been selected by the New Mexico Human Services Department for a new contract.

The new Conduent management information system is expected to go live in November 2024, HSD spokeswoman Marina Piña said, and will include a new modular, cloud-based technology that will help Medicaid enrollees “apply, enroll, or renew benefits and access services across a wide array of programs.”

She said Conduent’s new cloud-based system will also streamline the provider enrollment process and include a provider enrollment tool. She said Conduent’s new contract with the state officially went into effect in December.

“Providers will have better access to information including status of application and payment detail on submitted claims,” Piña told the Journal in an email on Tuesday.

Like other Medicaid-related contracts, Conduent had to submit an application through an RFP process before being awarded the contract, Piña said. She said the new contract isn’t an extension of a former contract Conduent had with the state.

While the state’s Medicaid program is largely funded by federal dollars — about 90% of the program is — HSD will pay Conduent roughly $187 million over four years for services and deliverables, Piña said.

Piña said Conduent is expecting 16 months of design, development and implementation and six months of “parallel testing” before the new management information system goes live next year.

Kari Armijo, the acting secretary for HSD, said in a statement that these and other “updates will make it easier for NMHSD and its sister agencies to capture data necessary for measuring and improving health outcomes for our customers.”

Mark King, the president of Conduent Government Solutions, said: “Our commitment is to bring best-in-class solutions and services that help the Human Services Department meet the mandates to reduce program costs and improve the lives of all New Mexicans.”

Conduent says it processes more than 155 million Medicaid claims annually in the 23 states it operates in.