Talk of the Town: State becoming under-educated, end life sentences for children, spend bonanza wisely

The welfare of the welfare state in NM

REBATES AND an increase in the minimum wage. The state has developed a state of mind lacking in common sense. What happened to an understanding of cause and effect? The poor performance of New Mexico in nearly all categories is troubling. Decisions by leaders and those they appoint lack wisdom — increasingly so with each new year. They have a direct effect on the categories. The pool of talent in this state is becoming more and more under-educated. Consequently, the quality of the people available to perform tasks in the rated categories at a desired high level of competency is dwindling.

Some of the good performers are realizing there are better places to live and work, and decide to move out of state, thus concentrating the quantity of poor performers, creating a cesspool. The remaining good performers who are staying are living in a cocoon to protect themselves from the under-educated. Sooner or later, the cocoon will weaken and they will need to make some decisions. Wake up.

David Jarmul, Albuquerque

End life sentences for juveniles in NM

I AM writing to support the pending Senate Bill 64, which would end life in prison without parole as a sentencing option for children.

I was born in New Mexico and practiced law in our state for more than 40 years. In 1971, I started representing prisoners at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe. At that time, it was the only prison in New Mexico. Now, prisons are scattered all around our state. During my career, I went to many of them. Prisons are grim, harsh and often dangerous places. Civilized societies do not imprison children in such places for years or decades until they die.

In determining appropriate sentences, children must be evaluated differently from adults. This is a sensible approach and is required by our Constitution. Differences in maturity and accountability trigger the protections of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. According to the Supreme Court, life without parole is “an especially harsh punishment for a juvenile … A 16-year-old and a 75-year-old each sentenced to life without parole receive the same punishment in name only.”

No good can come from sentencing a child to die in prison.

Edwin Macy, Placitas

Be smarter with this revenue bonanza

MANY SOURCES say New Mexico will receive, over the next budget year, more than $3.5 billion in additional revenue due to unusually high revenues in oil and gas that can’t be expected on a regular basis. And our governor has plans for it. In her State of the State speech, she mentions many uses: Free school lunch for all, pay full cost of health insurance for school employees, longer school year, a new agency — the New Mexico Health Care Authority, expand Medicaid, more money for film industry, etc. The problem is each of these new items represents, as a practical matter, continued expenditures in future years, while the $3.5 billion in additional revenue is a one-time thing. …

One-time revenue should be spent on one-time expenses that hopefully have a future benefit, too — and they are out there even if the governor didn’t mention them. Infrastructure is the most obvious, but N.M. public employee pension funds are some of the most underfunded on a percentage basis of any state. Let’s fix the pension funding situation before it hurts real people, and/or at least do infrastructure, rather than spending money on new things that will require future spending for them to continue without revenue to support the spending. For once, let’s be financially smart.

Sam Haas, Santa Fe