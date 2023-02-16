Five enjoyable Super Bowl commercials

In between the Eagles heading towards their defeat, we were privileged to watch a few great commercials along the way as we indulged in pulled pork and buffalo dip. Sadly, football season is over but we can at least look back at yet another great NFL year and revisit some interesting and creative ads that appeared on Sunday.

Michelob Light ULTRA Club

Any commercial with Serena Williams is a win in my opinion so they started off on a high note.

Throw in USWNT member Alex Morgan and this commercial is definitely one of the best of this year’s Super Bowl. This commercial also starred athletes Canelo Alvarez, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogumwike and everyone’s favorite commentator in Tony Romo.

The Roast of Mr. Peanut

Apparently, Mr. Peanut died and was brought back as “Baby Nut” so this is all news to me. Back in January of 2020, Planters released a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial in which Mr. Peanut tragically falls to his death on the Nutmobile. Former NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, so the campaign was suspended and did not receive as much airplay.

I am not a peanut fan but I thought having a “roast” of a Mr. Peanut was clever. Jeff Ross looks interesting nowadays but he came through like he usually does in this commercial.

Bud Light hold commercial

We have all been put on hold in life and it is not fun. Thankfully, our friends at Bud Light made a commercial for us common folks who have to wait while our insurance goes up against our will.

The song, Opus No. 1 by Tim Carlton and Dereck Deel only gets played at inconvenient times but it is a pretty jamming track to be honest. This song was created in 1989 yet it takes me back to a mid-1990s computer lab where you played some phonics-learning game.

The only thing I will say is that they were on hold for 56 minutes so I feel like they probably should have hung up and called back at that point. The person on the other line probably went to lunch in that time period.

Workday “Rockstar”

We have all been called “rockstars” at a job we hate and I am glad that the real rockstars are over it too. Us regular people do not have what it takes to sell out Wembley, trash hotel rooms and promote world peace so we should leave that to the professionals and not refer to ourselves as such. If you ever see a job application with the word “rockstar” on it, run as far away as you can because they will torture you with a smile.

PopCorners

Even though Albuquerque was not in the Super Bowl, they were still represented. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles from “Breaking Bad” and have stumbled upon a new product to flood the streets. Unlike past concoctions, they branched out of the drug game and decided to get into the snack industry.

PopCorners has a sweet chili and spicy queso flavor which is great because they look like Doritios so I want a flavor similar to Doritos. I believe Albuquerque should receive some PopCorners at a discounted price if we are being honest. I want PopCorners in every vending machine in the area and I want a PopCorners hub where we can talk “Breaking Bad” and eat our PopCorners.