 Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied - Albuquerque Journal

Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied

By Kate Brumback / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia says it believes “one or more witnesses” committed perjury and urged local prosecutors to bring charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” according to portions of the special grand jury’s final report that were released on Thursday.

Those sections are silent on key details, including who the panel believes committed perjury and what other specific charges should be pursued. But it marks the first time the grand jurors’ recommendations for criminal charges tied to the case have been made public. And it’s a reminder of the intensifying legal challenges facing the former president as he ramps up his third White House bid amid multiple legal investigations.

Trump is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for holding classified documents at his Florida estate.

The former president never testified before the special grand jury, meaning he is not among those who could have perjured themselves. But the report doesn’t foreclose the possibility of other charges, and the case still poses particular challenges for Trump, in part because his actions in Georgia were so public.

Trump and his allies made unproven claims of widespread voter fraud and berated Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp for not acting to overturn his narrow loss to President Joe Biden in the state.

Willis has said since the beginning of the investigation two years ago that she was interested in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump suggested to Raffensperger that he could “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during that call. “Because we won the state.”

Trump has said repeatedly that his call with Raffensperger was “perfect,” and he told The Associated Press last month that he felt “very confident” that he would not be indicted. In a statement on Thursday, he continued to assert he did “absolutely nothing wrong.”

In fact, he claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the release had given him “Total exoneration,” though it did no such thing and portions having to do with recommended charges are still secret.

State and federal officials, including Trump’s attorney general, have consistently said the election was secure and there was no evidence of significant fraud. After hearing “extensive testimony on the issue,” the special grand jury agreed in a unanimous vote that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia’s election.

The grand jury, which Willis requested to aid her investigation, was seated in May and submitted its report to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Dec. 15. The panel does not have the power to issue indictments. Instead, its report contains recommendations for Willis, who will ultimately decide whether to seek one or more indictments from a regular grand jury.

Over the course of about seven months, the special grand jurors heard from 75 witnesses, among them Trump allies including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Top Georgia officials, such as Raffensperger and Kemp, also appeared before the panel.

Graham told reporters Thursday that he has not been contacted by authorities regarding his testimony. “I’m confident I testified openly and honestly,” he said.

The partial release of the grand jury’s report was ordered Monday by McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury. During a hearing last month, prosecutors urged him not to release the report until they decide on charges, while a coalition of media organizations, including the AP, pushed for the entire report to be made public immediately.

McBurney wrote in his Monday order that it’s not appropriate to release the full report now because it’s important to protect the due process rights of people for whom the grand jury recommended charges.

While there were relatively few details in Thursday’s release, it does provide some insight into the panel’s process. The report’s introduction says an “overwhelming majority” of the information that the grand jury received “was delivered in person under oath.” It also noted that no one on the panel was an election law expert or criminal lawyer.

Based on witnesses called to testify before the special grand jury, it is clear that Willis is focusing on several areas. Those include:

— Phone calls by Trump and others to Georgia officials in the wake of the 2020 election.

— A group of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

— False allegations of election fraud made during meetings of state legislators at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020.

— The copying of data and software from election equipment in rural Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.

— Alleged attempts to pressure Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman into falsely confessing to election fraud.

— The abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta in January 2021.

____

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed reporting.

___

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Home » Politics » Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico Legislature at the midpoint: Five key questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
The bills that have caused the ... The bills that have caused the biggest stir at the Roundhouse and other takeaways from the first half of this year's New Mexico legislative ...
2
Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque: American record set ...
Featured Sports
Anna Hall set an American record ... Anna Hall set an American record of 5,004 points in the pentathlon on Thursday in Albuquerque. It's the second-best indoor mark ever in the ...
3
Though the Lobo basketball team may be slumping, Udeze ...
ABQnews Seeker
The slumping UNM Lobos look to ... The slumping UNM Lobos look to rebound against the surprisingly hot San Jose State Spartans on Friday night.
4
Governor orders changes to 'dysfunctional' state child welfare agency
ABQnews Seeker
Facing pressure from lawmakers and advocates ... Facing pressure from lawmakers and advocates alike to increase oversight amid a string of high-profile abuse cases, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a shakeup ...
5
Forest Service plans lethal removal of feral cattle in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gila National Forest say undomesticated ... The Gila National Forest say undomesticated cows pose a threat to natural resources and public safety.
6
Farmington man sentenced in murder of Army vet girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
A Farmington man was sentenced to ... A Farmington man was sentenced to 33 years in prison Thursday for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend, a retired U.S. Army veteran whose ...
7
Knucklemania 3: It'll be 'Nightmare' Sanchez, 'No Doubt' Trout ...
Boxing/MMA
Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle ... Is Friday's Diego Sanchez-Austin Trout bare-knuckle fight – lion vs. tiger, MMA fighter vs. ...
8
Virgin Galactic mothership completes test flight following 16-month hiatus
ABQnews Seeker
Vehicle expected back in New Mexico ... Vehicle expected back in New Mexico for tests before tourist launch.
9
Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with pitch to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Booth sales of Girl Scout cookies ... Booth sales of Girl Scout cookies start Feb. 17. But these Scouts got a head start in a Shark Tank-style pitch to Albuquerque business ...
10
Shooting hoaxes called in to high schools in Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS said police in several states ... APS said police in several states are investigating reports of school safety threats today.