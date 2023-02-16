 Shooting hoaxes called in to high schools in Albuquerque area - Albuquerque Journal

Shooting hoaxes called in to high schools in Albuquerque area

By MATTHEW REISEN and ESTEBAN CANDELARIA / JOURNAL STAFF WRITERS

Apl021623d
Students head back to class after a reported shooting Thursday at Volcano Vista High School. The report turned out to be a hoax. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Multiple shootings were reported in a short time span at high schools from Albuquerque and Rio Rancho to Santa Fe on Thursday afternoon — causing a brief panic as first responders and worried parents scrambled to the scenes.

Authorities said the calls turned out to be hoaxes and Albuquerque Public Schools said they have contacted the FBI about the calls.

“We also want to remind the public that making a hoax threat carries heavy federal penalties and will be thoroughly investigated,” APS said on Twitter.

 

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said police received “a single call from an out of state number” reporting a shooting at Volcano Vista High School on the city’s West Side.

He said when officers showed up, the principal and staff told them they had not reported a shooting and officers found no evidence that anything had happened.

Within an hour, the police scanner erupted with chatter from local agencies about similar reports at other schools in the area.

Around 12:40 p.m., a call came in claiming shots were fired in the Bernalillo High School cafeteria, and that one student was down and another was hiding in the bathroom.

But the call, Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Matt Montaño said, came after students had already had lunch, meaning there wouldn’t have been anyone in the room.

Still, the high school went into a roughly 40-minute lockdown, during which first responders swept through the entire building but found nothing suspicious, Montaño said.

“It’s horrible that this kind of thing is having to happen, but I’m very proud of our team and the way that we responded into an immediate lockdown and protecting our students,” he said. “It’s a little bit scary for our kids right now, so we’re gonna have to do some work to make sure that we calm them and calm parents.”

Upon hearing of the potential situation, parents flocked to the school, waiting anxiously at the school gates in hopes of picking up their children. Two parents stood outside holding each other, on the verge of tears, as officers swept the school carrying AR-style rifles.

One woman who had spoken with her daughter, who was in class during the ordeal, said, “I’ve never heard my daughter so scared.”

Cb021623aa
Police respond to a report of a shooting at Bernalillo High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The shooting turned out to be a hoax. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Shortly after the Bernalillo call came in, another call claimed that there had been another shooting at Rio Rancho High School — a claim that again turned up no evidence when local police responded, according to a Facebook statement from the Rio Rancho Police Department.

In addition to Volcano Vista and Bernalillo high schools, Tierra Antigua Elementary School and Tony Hillerman Middle School, which are near Volcano Vista, were put into shelter in place.

“Police in several states are investigating reports of school safety threats today,”APS said on Twitter soon after.

In Santa Fe, police said they responded to a reported shooting at Santa Fe High School — which was not in session — in a “similar call that law enforcement has received nationwide.” Police said the campus was cleared and “no threat was located.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Shooting hoaxes called in to high schools in Albuquerque area
1
The FBI is investigating a previously unreported murder at ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Jan. 31 agents collected multiple ... On Jan. 31 agents collected multiple swabs of blood, several fentanyl pills, ammunition and arrested Delinda Barela, 49, at a home in the 8000 ...
2
Though the Lobo basketball team may be slumping, Udeze ...
ABQnews Seeker
The slumping UNM Lobos look to ... The slumping UNM Lobos look to rebound against the surprisingly hot San Jose State Spartans on Friday night.
3
PBS documentary reveals the 'Ruthless' history behind Monopoly
ABQnews Seeker
'Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History' airs at ... 'Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History' airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also be available to stream on ...
4
New Mexico Wine to host inaugural Winter Wine Tasting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Winter Wine Tasting, presented by New ... Winter Wine Tasting, presented by New Mexico Wine, will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Santa Fe Farmer's Market ...
5
The Mouse Hole a bonanza for cheese lovers
ABQnews Seeker
The cheeses and accoutrements on each ... The cheeses and accoutrements on each board at Mouse Hole Cheese Shop are chosen to reflect a different region of the world.
6
Five enjoyable Super Bowl commercials
ABQnews Seeker
The Philadelphia Eagles lost their ... The Philadelphia Eagles lost their third Super Bowl 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

7
Roosevelt students are learning futuristic farming
ABQnews Seeker
A simple question — “What are ... A simple question — “What are the major challenges facing food production for the future?” — grew into a research project on how to ...
8
Forest Service plans lethal removal of feral cattle in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gila National Forest say undomesticated ... The Gila National Forest say undomesticated cows pose a threat to natural resources and public safety.
9
New Mexico Legislature at the midpoint: Five key questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
The bills that have caused the ... The bills that have caused the biggest stir at the Roundhouse and other takeaways from the first half of this year's New Mexico legislative ...
My News
Most Read