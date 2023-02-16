Get married in the Meow Wolf multiverse

Meow Wolf is once again “altar”-ing reality.

The Santa Fe-based arts collective unveiled its “Altar-ed Universe,” which is a 90-minute experience where couples can get married.

The couple will be married by an ordained Meow Wolf character beneath a glowing, percussive mastodon in The Caves, the hand-sculpted subterranean fantasy land hidden deep within the maximalist exhibition.

“We receive hundreds of inquiries every year from brides and grooms looking to host their special day at ‘House of Eternal Return,’ ” said Susan Garbett, Meow Wolf Santa Fe’s general manager. “We wanted to create an easy, bundled experience for folks to exchange their vows in a totally immersive and extraordinary environment. Plus, who wouldn’t want to profess their eternal love in a 20-foot tall mastodon skeleton?”

The wedded pair get the bells and whistles of a big wedding, all put together in a simple and stress-free package. Price for the inclusive package is $2,000 and ceremonies will be conducted while the exhibit is closed to the public .

“We really want to marry you,” Garbett said. “All that’s left for you to do is say, ‘Yes.’ ”

Here’s what’s the $2,000 will get you:

• 90-minute private rental for the happy couple and up to 4 guests.

• Ceremony set up in The Caves.

• Meow Wolf officiant.

• Personal flowers for the married couple (any combo of seasonal bouquets and boutonnière).

• Mini celebration cake.

• Bubbly toast.

• Marriage certificate designed by Meow Wolf.

More information can be found at meowwolf.com.