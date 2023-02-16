Fishing Line for Feb. 16, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Michael Lucero of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using a tungsten jig tipped with shrimp Feb. 5.

Savannah and Aleena Romero, 13 and 7, of Santa Fe caught an 18-inch rainbow trout and an 18.5-inch rainbow trout at Lake Maloya using tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms and chartreuse, shad-pattern minnows Feb. 5.

Robert Sena of Pecos caught and released a 22-inch rainbow trout on the Pecos River using a yellow-and-white streamer fly Feb. 12.

At Tingley Beach, Dominic Gutierrez of Albuquerque caught an 18.5-inch rainbow trout using a nightcrawler worm Feb. 9. … Edward Baca of Albuquerque caught and released a 31-inch rainbow trout using a fly with a dropshot Feb. 8.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Clayton Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair using glow ice-fishing jigs, tungsten ice-fishing jigs tipped with mealworms and small spoons. Ice fishing for perch was good using small, glow ice-fishing jigs, and white, silver and green tungsten jigs. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using tungsten jig heads tipped with maggots and wax worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is closed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Ice fishing for trout and perch at Lake Maloya was good using tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms and chartreuse, shad-pattern minnows.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Monastery Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

Morphy Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using yellow and white streamer flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 46 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 510 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Gates are open Thursday-Sunday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Reservoir.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using vibrating blade baits and slab spoons. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 40s range and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 198 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair using peach PowerBait.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Ice fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was slow to fair using tungsten jigs tipped with shrimp.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake is open to ice fishing. Park staff would appreciate reports on any fish caught.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Monday morning was 25 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed to fishing until March.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake was not measured due to ice; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 72 cfs. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using mercury midge-pattern flies and chocolate RS2 flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 338 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size-24, midge-pattern flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was very good using silver-and-red spinners.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and re-grading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect intermittent, temporary closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut carp bait.

Fishing for crappie at Elephant Butte Lake was good using dark-colored jigs and live minnows in 25-40 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 216 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was slow to fair using bronze beadhead flies, white beadhead flies, salmon-peach PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using corn and red, white and blue PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Bataan Lake was good using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was fair to good using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms fished beneath a bobber.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was slow using Rapala lures. Anglers reported most of the lake was covered with thin ice.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 10 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using orange, garlic PowerBait.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Sumner Lake was good using curly-tail, shad-pattern jigs.

Fishing for trout at Timberon Ponds was fair to good using worms.