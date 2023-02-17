Not surprisingly, Lobos will be tested in Surprise to begin 2023 baseball season

The University of New Mexico baseball team will begin the 2023 season Friday, diving into the shark-infested waters of the College Baseball Classic.

In four days in Surprise, Arizona, the Lobos will twice play No. 18 Oregon State and take on UC Santa Barbara (ranked 14th in one preseason poll) and Minnesota once each. UNM opens Friday with a noon game against the Beavers, who finished 48-18 and advanced to NCAA Super Regionals last season. UCSB was 44-14 and earned a NCAA Regional berth in 2022, while Minnesota was 16-36.

It’s a tough assignment for UNM (21-33 last season) but it’s also an opportunity.

“I guess we’ll find out if we can beat a Top 25 team,” Lobos coach Tod Brown said. “Three of four games are against ranked teams, so we’re getting thrown in the fire right away.”

UNM has regularly opened in Surprise in recent years, including a forgettable weekend last season. The Lobos went 0-4 to start Brown’s debut campaign and were routed in three of those games. Oregon State hammered New Mexico 21-1 in the opener.

Both teams have since changed significantly. UNM has 20 newcomers (and 17 returnees) on its roster, while OSU lost a number of key players, including three All-Americans who were selected in last summer’s MLB draft.

The Beavers remain loaded, with pitcher Ben Ferrer recently named a Preseason All-American and three returning Freshmen All-Americans (including ex-Sandia High star Jacob Kmatz) on the 2023 roster.

Nontheless, the Lobos say they look forward to squaring off against some college baseball powers.

“You always want to play the best,” said junior infielder Chase Weissenborn. “It’s a good challenge playing in that environment, and these games will get us ready for conference. It’s exciting.”

UNM will send senior right-hander Riley Egloff to the mound Friday to face Oregon State newcomer Trent Sellers. Egloff pitched well in his College Baseball Classic start last season, allowing one earned run in five innings in a 3-2 loss to Gonzaga.

Tristin Lively is set to pitch Saturday against UCSB (5 p.m.), with Isaac Gallegos set to face Oregon State on Saturday (noon). UNM’s starter for Monday’s finale against Minnesota (9 a.m.) is TBA.

Friday

Season opener: UNM vs. No. 18 Oregon State, noon, Surprise, Ariz., flobaseball.com (subscription streaming)