The FBI is investigating a previously unreported murder at an Albuquerque home

Federal agents searched a home in the Northeast Heights for evidence of a gang-related stabbing death in that was never reported to Albuquerque police.

On Jan. 31 agents collected multiple swabs of blood, several fentanyl pills, ammunition and arrested Delinda Barela, 49, at a home in the 8000 block of Krim NE.

Authorities believe a member of the Brew Town Locos stabbed a man in the neck over a drug dispute at the home in late 2021 or early 2022.

If true, that means there were two homicides within months of each other at the home, which is near Wyoming and Paseo del Norte.

In March 2022, Devlin Rubi, 23, was shot to death after a dispute at the home and David Padilla, 43, was charged in Rubi’s death the next day.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said detectives were not aware of another homicide at the home until the FBI raid.

On Wednesday FBI spokesman Frank Fisher told the Journal, “We believe there was another homicide at the Krim residence.”

As the FBI investigates the unreported stabbing, Barela has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on drug possession charges.

After the raid, according to court records, Barela told police the fentanyl pills they found were for her personal use. Barela had recently posted a $20,000 bail to be released from custody in the state of Wyoming after being arrested in January on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges.

Barela’s home was one of four properties searched as the FBI investigates alleged drug trafficking by the Brew Town Locos, or BTL, — finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and ammunition.

The other three homes belonged to alleged gang members Johnny “Payaso” Valencia, Jonathan “Assasin” Segura and a woman named Julianna, who goes by “Loca,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

Agents allege the group ran a “pervasive drug distribution conspiracy plaguing the community” but only Barela has been charged in the investigation.

Agents said much of the case against the group is based on nearly a dozen confidential informants, some who have been paid thousands by the agency for their help.

In recent years, agents were repeatedly tipped off that Valencia, Segura and Barela were selling large quantities of meth and fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

By late 2022 the FBI believed Julianna was the source for drugs being sold by the crew.

Agents said an informant told them Julianna had killed several people and not been caught, adding that “grown men were afraid of her.”

Informants told agents Barela’s home was visited “at all hours of day and night” and gunfire regularly erupted from the property, according to the affidavit. In January agents began surveilling Julianna and saw her make multiple suspected drug deals around town.

Agents said, around that time, an informant told them they had watched Valencia stab a man to death in Barela’s home in late 2021 or early 2022. The informant said the man had bought drugs from Barela and came back to complain about the price and quality.

The informant told agents Valencia stabbed the man in the neck during an argument and dragged his body into the garage, according to the affidavit. The informant said they did not know that man’s name or what happened to the body.

An agent wrote in the affidavit, “I do not believe the murder was ever reported to law enforcement.” A search of the home revealed suspected blood on a door frame, wall, ceiling and the floor of the front room and garage.