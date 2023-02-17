Prep wrestling, swimming/diving championships begin Friday

The first two winter state high school championship events are on tap this weekend.

The state wrestling championships run Friday and Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center, while the state swimming and diving championships are Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.

There will be only two boys divisions this year: Class 5A and another for Classes 4A-1A. There also is a girls division.

Two sessions are scheduled on Friday in Rio Rancho, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The latter session will feature quarterfinal matches.

The semifinals are 10 a.m. Saturday, and the finals in all the division are slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.

There is one less boys class this year. Last year’s state champions were West Las Vegas (1A-3A), Aztec (4A) and Farmington (5A).

The Scorpions are seeking their third consecutive blue trophy in the big-school classification. Aztec is seeking a fifth straight state title.

An adult daily ticket is $10. Military/seniors/students are $5.

State Wr Schedule by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

At Academy, the diving prelims and semifinals begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The swimming prelims begin at 3 p.m.

All of the finals are Saturday. The boys diving finals begin at 8:15 a.m., the girls at 8:45 a.m.

The swimming program, which includes 24 championship races, gets underway at 11:30 a.m.

Los Alamos and St. Michael’s were the boys team champions a year ago. Academy and Santa Fe Prep won girls’ first-place trophies.

Ticket prices are the same for swimming — $10/$5 — as they are for wrestling. All tickets for both events can only be purchased online at gofan.co.

2023 State Swim-Dive Schedule by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd